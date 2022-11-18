Drone attack tanker: exclusive photos of the damage of the Pacific Zircon





CNN has obtained exclusive footage showing damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack on an oil tanker off Oman on Tuesday evening.

The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singapore-owned, Israel-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone. next to the evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone bear the numbers 229 on the side.

CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the photos.

On Wednesday, US and Israeli officials pointed the finger at Iran – identifying the drone as a HESA Shahed 136 similar to Iranian-made self-detonating drones used by Russia in Ukraine.

There were no injuries in the incident, according to Eastern Pacific Shipping, the ship’s operating company. It also did not cause major damage, according to a US military official.

“We are in communication with the vessel and there are no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and taken care of,” Eastern Pacific Shipping said Wednesday. “There is some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no cargo spillage or water ingress.”

A British Royal Navy frigate, HMS Lancaster, offered assistance to the crew of the Pacific Zircon after being made aware of the incident, a spokesman for the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran was likely behind a drone attack, saying in a statement that while there is “no justification for this attack”, it is “the latest in a series of such actions and broader destabilizing activities”. ”

“After reviewing available information, we are confident that Iran likely carried out this attack using a UAV, a lethal capability it is increasingly using directly and through its proxies throughout the Middle East. and proliferating in Russia for use in Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

He warned the action threatened international shipping, trade and the “freedom of navigation on this crucial waterway”.

U.S. Central Command also said on Wednesday that a “Shahed-series unidirectional attack drone” hit the vessel.

“This unmanned aerial vehicle attack on a civilian vessel in this critical sea strait demonstrates, once again, the destabilizing nature of Iranian malign activity in the region,” said General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command, in a statement.

An Israeli official told CNN on Wednesday that the drone attack was “an Iranian provocation in the Gulf” linked to the World Cup, which begins Sunday in Qatar.

“This is not an attack on Israel,” the official said. “It’s the same thing they usually do in the Gulf, trying to disrupt the stability and mainly influence the World Cup events.”

The manager asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The weapon and target match the pattern of Iran-related attacks in the past. On July 30, 2021, an armed drone attacked a freighter named Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, killing two people. This ship was associated with an Israeli billionaire.

Football teams and fans from 32 countries, including Iran, gather in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.