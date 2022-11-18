half of the unaccompanied minors have run away, the right is upwind – RT in French

26 of the 44 unaccompanied minors disembarked from the Ocean Viking on November 11 have already left the reception facilities made available to them by the Var Departmental Council. Information that provokes strong reactions on the right.

After the Iquioussen affair, France again ridiculed? This is the opinion of several French politicians following the revelations of the Figaro confirmed by the Departmental Council of Var, according to which 26 of the 44 unaccompanied minors (MNA) of the Ocean Viking, landed on November 11 in Toulon, have already slipped away from their supervisors.

These minor migrants have left the reception facilities made available to them by the Var Departmental Council. They were not in a closed waiting area, unlike some 190 other adults who had landed in Toulon after two weeks of wandering in the Mediterranean aboard the Ocean Viking, a ship of SOS Méditerranée.

This escape constitutes a blow for Place Beauvau insofar as the fate of these individuals was at the heart of a diplomatic showdown between Paris and Rome and they were the subject of very particular media attention. Unsurprisingly, it is on the right that voices are raised to denounce, in their eyes, a snub to the policy pursued by the Ministry of the Interior.

“Darmanin has absolutely no control”

“This government ridicule our country“, castigated Laure Lavalette, spokesperson for the RN group at the National Assembly, tweeting: “As was to be expected, these “minors” (who are as much as I am an archbishop) will soon be in your streets” .

“They arrive illegally, are welcomed generously and immediately they taunt us and ridicule us!”, has also asserted the MEP for Reconquest! Nicholas Bay.

“26 of the 44 minor migrants taken care of have… run away! As for Darmanin’s authority, she took off a long time ago!also tweeted MEP close to Eric Zemmour Gilbert Collard. The President of Reconquest! aptly declared on the same social network: “Laugh or cry? Each time, I wonder if we can fall lower. The answer is invariably yes.”

“All my congratulations for your very effective policy, Mr. Darmanin”, rebuked for his part the deputy Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, president of Debout la France.

“Everyone can applaud the artistit will be fine!”, reacted in the same fiber the sovereignist Charles-Henri Gallois, president of Generation Frexit.

SOS Méditerranée, “taxi” for migrants, according to Morano

Republicans are no exception. If the deputy Julien Aubert remains sober, mocking “another success for Gérald Darmanin“, the former minister of Nicolas Sarkozy Nadine Morano accuses bluntly. “The flight of unaccompanied minors demonstrates that SOS Méditerranée serves, with its boats, taxi to bring migrants in Europe, and washes his hands of it afterwards”, launched the MEP on Twitter.

The information would prove to be all the more embarrassing for the French authorities as the first migrants began to run away from “the day after and the day after their care”, according to Jean-Louis Masson, LR president of the Departmental Council of Var. , who testified before the Figaro.

“We have no power to hold them back”

“We have no power to hold them back”, continues the chosen one, noting that by acting in this way “these big teenagers have obviously entered into illegality”. Most of the runaways, specifies the daily, would be Eritreans who are trying to illegally join their relatives in Germany, Norway or Sweden.

These unaccompanied minors, mostly “young adolescents” according to the prefect Evence Richard, had been cared for by Childhood Social Assistance and relocated outside the Giens camp.

Runaways which are added to the decision of the Judge of Liberties and Detention to authorize four of the migrants from the Ocean Viking to leave the waiting area for a procedural defect, due to a procedural defect.

When he announced that the SOS Méditerranée ship would be welcomed “exceptionally in Toulon”, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin wanted to be firm. Stating that “a third” of the passengers would be “relocated” to France and that another part would be in other European countries, the Minister of the Interior had declared that those who did not meet the criteria of applicants for asylum ‘ser[aie]nt renewed directly”. Under French law, young migrants whose minority has been recognized by state services are ineligible for expulsion until they reach the age of majority.