Here’s which Illinois hospitals got the best and worst ratings in a new safety report – NBC Chicago

The Leapfrog Group has released its semi-annual report ranking dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state has received a number of “A” grades, it has also received an “F” and dropped in the national ranking.

The nonprofit watchdog’s fall report analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the United States based on protection against things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Of the 113 hospitals rated in Illinois, here’s how the ratings broke down:

Class A: 30 hospitals

Class B: 25 hospitals

Grade C: 50 hospitals

D-score: 7

F-score: 1

Hospitals are ranked according to the number of infections, problems with surgeries, security issues, staff and measures to prevent errors.

The “F” was given to South Shore Hospital in Chicago.

The hospital did not respond to requests for comment from NBC Chicago, but received low ratings in some categories of infection, in-hospital falls, error prevention strategies, staffing and communication .

South Shore CEO Leslie Rogers told the Chicago Tribune after taking on a leadership role this summer that the nonprofit hospital is striving for a “C” or better in the upcoming rankings.

Meanwhile, more than half a dozen other establishments earned “D” grades on the list.

This includes Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. . .

Weiss Hospital told NBC Chicago in a statement that its low ranking was “due to an increase in hospital-acquired infections” in previous reporting periods.

“Since then, we have improved our processes and expect future scores, particularly in the fall, to reflect those improvements,” a spokesperson said. “Patient safety is our top priority, and our physicians and staff are fully committed to the quality of our patient care activities.”

Vista Health System said it “has improved over this evaluation period and is continuously focused on the safety, quality and experience of our patients,” but noted that the data used in its note “are more than three years old in some cases and do not reflect the dedication and clinical performance of Vista’s doctors, nurses and staff.”

“Several national and state agencies recognize Vista’s commitment to quality and safety, including US News and World Report, which recently recognized Vista as a High Performing Hospital for Stroke and COPD Care for 2022- 2023, and the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, which awarded Vista the Achievement Award “Get with The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus” with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll,” the healthcare company said. health.

Attorney Aurora Health said it has a “strong plan in place to drive continuous improvement in safety and health outcomes for our patients.”

“We strongly believe that meaningful quality and safety data should be transparent to the public. However, accurately measuring this data can be difficult, and some organizations use limited methodologies that do not always reflect quality of care or patient outcomes. various factors that contribute to patient outcomes,” the hospital system said in a statement.

Some prominent Chicago-area hospitals were also among the “C” ratings on the list, including Northwestern Medicine’s Lake Forest Hospital, the University of Illinois Health Sciences Hospital and System, a number number of OSF HealthCare facilities, Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago and more.

Northwestern Medicine said its Lake Forest Hospital is “committed to providing high quality, safe, patient-centered care.”

“Our doctors, nurses and staff are driven by their dedication and passion for delivering exceptional care while always striving to do what’s best for our patients,” the hospital said in a statement. a statement. “We believe that quality and safety data should be meaningful, informative, and transparent to the public. We appreciate Leapfrog’s ongoing efforts to improve the usefulness and accessibility of information for consumers.”

OSF HealthCare said 10 of its 15 hospitals received a grade in the report, with one receiving an A and five a B.

A total of four received a C grade.

“OSF supports transparency of quality and safety information such as that provided by Leapfrog Notes and is committed to finding ways to improve safety and quality of care. We are proud of the work our mission partners (employees) do every day and how they have overcome the many challenges of the past two years,” the healthcare company said in a statement.

NBC Chicago contacted a number of other hospitals listed in the rankings but did not receive a response.

Illinois ranked 28th in the United States, with 26.5% of hospitals earning an “A” grade in the semiannual report. In the spring, the state was ranked 27th.

Yet as of fall 2021, only 18 public hospitals were listed with an “A” grade.

The highest ranked state on the list was New Hampshire, followed by Virginia, Utah, Colorado and Idaho.

See the full list of hospital grades in Illinois here.