Hundreds Quit Twitter After Elon Musk’s ‘Hardcore Work’ Ultimatum: Report

Musk sent an email telling employees to expect “long, high-intensity hours” if they wanted to stay.

In yet another setback for Elon Musk’s Twitter, hundreds of employees resigned on Thursday ahead of the new owner’s ‘ultimatum’ deadline to engage in a ‘hardcore’ work environment, according to a report by CNBC.

Salute emojis and farewell messages flooded the company’s internal chat groups as employees, including engineers, announced their departure a day after Musk issued his ultimatum.

It was unclear how many employees were part of the mass exodus, according to CNBC, but three Twitter employees raised fears of professional retaliation while sharing their intention to quit.

“Entire teams representing critical infrastructure are voluntarily leaving the company, leaving the company at serious risk of being able to recover. We are skilled professionals with many options, so Elon gave us no reason to stay and a lot of leave,” said the engineer. said.

Musk had issued his now notorious ultimatum a day before the resignations. In a company-wide email, the new owner asked employees to prepare for long, “high-intensity” hours, adding that for Twitter to succeed “we’re going to have to be extremely hardcore.” ”

Staff were supposed to complete the online form by the end of Thursday or leave and accept three months’ severance.

According to the New York Times, Twitter’s internal Slack messaging system showed low activity as Musk’s team spent days evaluating posts or tweets that criticized him or his actions to fire about two dozen workers.

The billionaire had shared plans to lay off around 3,700 people in his first week. Most of Twitter’s senior executives and, recently, engineers who have criticized it have been publicly fired.

The Tesla owner has claimed that since its $44 billion acquisition last month, Twitter could face bankruptcy if it doesn’t start generating more cash. So far, Musk has told employees to prepare for 80-hour weeks, no free food and made several changes to the company’s work-from-home policy.