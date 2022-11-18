Inside the Beltway: Coast Guard cutter heads for annual Antarctic mission

NEWS AND NOTICES:

Cheers for the nation’s only heavy icebreaker – US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star – which has departed its homeport of Seattle and is now bound for Antarctica in support of ‘Operation Deep Freeze’, a joint military service mission to resupply US National Science Foundation Antarctic Stations.

“The Polar Star crew is carrying out this essential mission to create a navigable path through ice as thick as 21 feet, to allow supply and supply ships to reach McMurdo Station, the largest Antarctic station and the plate logistical hub of the U.S. Antarctic program,” Coast said. Guard said in a statement to Inside the Beltway.

“This is a unique and important mission that the Coast Guard undertakes each year,” Captain Keith Ropellacommander of the Polar Star, said in the same statement.

“It takes a special crew to make the 20,000 nautical mile round trip through some of the most remote places and harsh conditions on the planet to do the job, and perhaps more importantly, to prepare this cutter of 46 years to the challenge. . I am overwhelmed and immensely proud of the tireless work this crew and our shore support partners have done,” he said.

The deployment will last until the end of March. Polar Star also escorts research and supply vessels to Antarctic stations.

Incidentally, a trio of aircraft-grade gas turbine engines provide the hero ship with up to 75,000 horsepower, making it the most powerful vessel in the Coast Guard.

There’s also the story to consider.

It should be noted that the Coast Guard has been involved in “ice operations” since 1867 when the cutter Lincoln was sent to survey the territory of Alaska, newly acquired from Russia.

“After the purchase, Lincoln transported the U.S. delegation for the transfer ceremony. The Revenue Cutter Service becomes the federal government’s presence in the new territory, including transportation of judges, marshals, prisoners, and witnesses; conduct courts; customs and immigration law enforcement; and fish and wildlife law enforcement,” notes a Department of Defense timeline.

REMINDER: WHAT PELOSI SAID

Then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi revealed she would not be seeking re-election to her leadership role in a speech that included references to several recent US presidents – but omitted any reference to the former president donald trump.

Yes well. The event was considered “the end of an era” by The Hill and CNN.

It might be time to revisit the start of the era, though. It would be Mrs. Pelosi’s first day on the job. Let us remember what she had to say on this most auspicious occasion.

The date was January 4, 2007. The occasion was his speech during his election as Speaker of the House. representing John Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, was the House Minority Leader at the time. Ms Pelosi received the ceremonial house gavel for the occasion, and this is what she said:

“I accept this hammer in the spirit of partnership, not partisanship, and I look forward to working with you, Mr. Boehner, and congressional Republicans on behalf of the American people,” the California Democrat told all people gathered that day. .

“In this Chamber, we may belong to different parties, but we serve one country. We are united in our pride and prayers for our men and women in the armed forces. They work together to protect America, and we in this House must also work together to build a future worthy of their sacrifice,” Ms. Pelosi advised.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Speaker Emeritus of the House.”

Syndicated radio host Chris Plante reckons new media will warm to this fanciful new title after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to retire.

Yes good. It would look like this: “Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emeritus of the House” or “Speaker Emeritus of the House Nancy Pelosi,” rather than just “former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

A GATHERING IN VEGAS

Fresh off a major public speech, the former president donald trump is always in the mood for some serious outreach. He will address the three-day annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, which begins Friday at a gleaming Las Vegas hotel.

Mr Trump – who will speak via satellite link – has plenty on the speaker list for this important event.

They understand Sens. Ted Cruz, Bill Hagerty, Rick Scott and Tim Scott; House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy; representing David KustoffF; former vice president Mike Pence; Govt. Ron DeSantis; Chairman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel; former governors. chris christi and Nikki Haley; and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

This is a partial list, by the way. Find the host organization on RJChq.org.

REAL ESTATE WEEKEND

For Sale: Unique and extraordinary mid-century modern home built in 1970 on five acres in Paducah, Kentucky. Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, open living areas with floor-to-ceiling windows, plus marble, natural stone, brick and wood features throughout. Monumental fireplace and ceilings with exposed beams, indoor swimming pool, architectural lighting, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar. Three-car garage and guest house, courtyard, covered porch. Priced at $1.1 million via Housmanpartners.com; enter 119798 in the “Find your next home” search function.

SURVEY OF THE DAY

• 90% of American adults agree that voting in elections is a “very important” or “somewhat important” aspect of being a good citizen.

• 85% agree that following what is happening in national politics is an important aspect of being a good citizen.

• 78% agree that following the news in other countries is important.

• 75% agree that making choices to help reduce the effects of global climate change is important.

• 67% agree that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is important.

• 54% agree that participating in protests on issues is important.

• 46% say regular attendance at religious services is important.

SOURCE: A Pew Research Center American Trends Panel survey of 3,581 American adults conducted March 21-27 and released Wednesday.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.