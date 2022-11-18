Joe Starkey, voice of “The Play”, signing

BERKELEY — Joe Starkey’s radio call from The Play — the last-second, five-sided kickoff return Cal used to win the 1982 Big Game — has become iconic, notable for his incredulous scream, “The group is on the ground!”

But Starkey, who will retire as Cal’s playman when his 48th season ends the day after Thanksgiving, has agonized for years over his performance at one of college football’s most famous plays.

As The Play’s 40th anniversary approaches – it’s Sunday, the day after Cal faces Stanford in the 125th Big Game – Starkey has been asked to recall how he felt when the hell happened. unleashed on the afternoon of November 20, 1982.

“Pretty terrified,” said Starkey, 80, who grew up as a fan of play-by-play broadcasters. “I always had a sense of when a broadcaster had a really big moment, how important it was that they got it right. So I was terrified of being wrong.

And, in fact, the only Cal Starkey player identified by name during his 40-second call from The Play was Richard Rodgers, who handled the ball twice on the comeback that gave the Bears a 25-20 victory.

He never mentioned Kevin Moen, who took the final lateral and rushed through Stanford’s group in the end zone, plowing through the trombone Gary Tyrrell.

Starkey did not benefit from video replays; the match was not televised. There was no satellite coverage, no internet. No help.

“It wasn’t until much later that I started watching it over and over and over again, finally feeling comfortable when I realized, you know, there’s no reason to feel guilty – I couldn’t see them,” he said. “There were too many people on the pitch. Too many group members. So the fact that I didn’t call the names doesn’t bother me anymore.

If anything, Starkey’s frantic attempt to portray the scene fits The Play itself perfectly.

Former Cal quarterback Mike Pawlawski, who worked alongside Starkey in the radio booth for 27 seasons, was in eighth grade when Moen-at-Rodgers-at-Garner-at-Rodgers-at-Ford- at-Moen has become a part of college football tradition.

“The Play’s appeal is awesome,” Pawlawski said. “With Joe’s professionalism on top of it all, he’s trying to hold his own, but you can hear the passion in his voice as well.”

Moen and Starkey, who have made dozens of appearances, will be together again Friday afternoon when Cal unveils a statue of Moen outside Memorial Stadium to commemorate The Play. Moen said Starkey’s inability to name names on play call sometimes comes up in conversation.

“He always mentioned it was kind of his misstep when he called,” Moen said. “For me, it all adds to the magic of the moment. You know, it was chaos. Nobody knew what was going on. It makes the call even better.

It was, as Starkey often says during a show highlight, a “godsend” when he realized years later that Kevin Moen was the son of Don Moen, whom Starkey worked for in the early 1970s. back when he was a scout for Union. Bank in Los Angeles.

Starkey began broadcasting a few years later, calling Oakland Seals hockey games for three seasons while also working for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and Colorado Rockies, Golden State Warriors and Oakland Invaders of the NHL. ‘USFL. He did the ABC radio call of the US hockey team’s “Miracle on Ice” upsetting the USSR at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. For 25 years he was the athletic director of KGO.

Starkey served on the 49ers’ radio broadcast team for 22 years, the last 20 as a play-by-play man, calling more than 350 regular season and playoff games, including three Super Bowls. He was there for Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Steve Young.

By the time he signs after the Cal-UCLA game on Nov. 25, Starkey will have worked 550 Bears games.

From Joe Roth and Chuck Muncie to Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff, Starkey has told Cal’s half-century of football stories. He says offensive lineman Ted Albrecht and coach Mike White were incredibly helpful to him that first year, inviting him into the movie theater and fueling his understanding of the game.

Now Memorial Stadium’s radio booth bears the Starkey name and throughout Cal’s football offices there are visual reminders of The Play and Starkey’s call.

“You walk down the halls or walk into our team room and you see the quotes,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “He will last forever. When they make the biggest moments in sports and college football, that will be part of it for the rest of time.

“Pretty neat to know the guy who made the call.”

Starkey expects Saturday’s game at The Play’s 40th anniversary to look like the end of something, even if there’s one date left on his schedule.

“Oh, this is going to be awful. I’m an Irishman and I’m crying,” Starkey said. “I don’t think there is any doubt that it will be extremely emotional for me.”

Pawlawski said Starkey would never leave.

“He’s the voice of California football in my head,” said Pawlawski, who played for the Bears 30 years ago. “He was on the recruiting tape they sent me as a high school quarterback. For me, he will be that voice forever.

As it will be for generations of California football fans.