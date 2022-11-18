Jury awards $6.55 million to Valley Center landowners affected by solar panel project

A San Diego Superior Court jury awarded two Valley Center landowners $6.5 million in damages for building a solar farm on adjacent property that altered the landscape and caused flooding to their lands.

The verdict came down Tuesday after a two-week trial in Vista Superior Court. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 by Chris Ambuul and his stepfather Donald Sanders, who jointly own Honey Bee Ranch on Mesa Crest Road and Mesa Verde Drive, against BayWa re, an international renewable energy company headquartered in Germany. .

In 2015, the company purchased a nearby 27-acre property that had been used as a nursery for large container trees, according to the lawsuit, and built a solar power farm with hundreds of panels across the property.

The company told the San Diego County Planning Commission that the development would not result in increased runoff from the property, the lawsuit said. The company said it would clear only the vegetation needed to install the solar panels and access roads, and would reseed the site after construction.

However, the suit said the vegetation removal was not minimal, but instead almost everything was removed. Additionally, when it rains, runoff from the site flows through Mesa Crest Road to the Honey Bee Ranch property. This flooding occurs not only during heavy rains, but also when it rains less than an inch, the suit said.

“What they told the county was different from what they ended up doing,” said Timothy Scott, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

The ranch has an underground drainage system, but it continues to be overwhelmed by rain runoff. Property owners should place sandbags around property before a storm and take other measures, Scott said — but the property is still damaged.

The company was sued for negligence and trespass. The jury awarded $6.5 million. Of this amount, $4 million represents the return of profits made by the company on the project. Scott said that amount represented both the amount of money the company saved by not installing the measures that would prevent runoff, as well as the profit the company made by bringing the project online. a certain date.

He said BayWa’s project manager wrote in a June 2016 email that if the project was not completed by September 21, 2016, a power purchase agreement from the company would expire and “we are losing millions of dollars”.

“It would be a less lucrative deal if they teamed up at a later date,” Scott said.

Gil Cabrera, BayWa’s attorney, said part of the award will be part of post-trial motions. There were never exact figures on how much profit the company might have made, he said.

“There is a lack of evidence for some parts of the jury award,” he said.

Cabrera said the company put in a soil stabilizer after cleaning the property, but it didn’t work effectively at first. Shortly after the project was built, there was a heavy rainstorm that caused runoff, but the company took steps to address it, he said.

Since then, the property has been replanted and much of the vegetation has grown back, he said. There have been no flooding issues for the past two years, he said.

He said no decision has yet been made on whether to appeal.

The dispute is the latest example of how the drive to develop clean energy sources such as solar and wind power to meet the state’s clean energy goals can conflict with existing use of lands. Many solar and wind projects are located in rural and agricultural areas and are not entirely welcomed by local residents who have lived there for decades.

BayWa is involved in another lawsuit filed by opponents of a 600-acre solar project in Jacumba Hot Springs in September 2021. Opponents said the project, among other things, violated environmental review laws and would be “an ugly and disturbing industrial horror”. .”

A San Diego Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit in August. The case is on appeal.