Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Kim Kardashian Makes Her “Horny”

When it comes to getting Khloe Kardashianto the attention of Kim Kardashian nailed down this.

It’s no secret that Khloe loves long nails. And while her sister Kim more often has a shorter manicure, she recently opted for a pair of long green press-on claws – something Kim likes to use so she can take them off at will and reuse them again – which Khloe feels strongly concerned.

“I’m so excited until she says they’re in a hurry or she reuses them. Looks hygienic,” Khloe joked on her Nov. 16 Instagram Story. “You always turn me on, Keeks.”

Kim showed off the neon nails on her Instagram Story, where the 42-year-old noted that she knew Khloe would be a fan.

“Khloe would be so proud of me once again,” Kim said in the video shared to her Instagram Story on November 16. “Look at the fingernails.”