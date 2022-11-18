Madison Cawthorn leaves office 2 months before the end of the mandate

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has apparently given up her Capitol Hill and district offices — despite having nearly two months left in her term.

Cawthorn’s office in Washington, DC, has been emptied — save for a few empty desks — and his nameplate has also been removed, according to photographs taken Wednesday and published by the Asheville Citizen Times.

In his 11th congressional district office in Hendersonville, North Carolina, the House seal and his name remained on the door and window, but the office was locked and it looked dark inside, the report reported. log.

The district office appeared unfurnished and cleaning supplies were visible on a counter, according to the newspaper.

The Post contacted Cawthorn’s office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

A phone call to his Hendersonville office went to voicemail, with a message saying the office was no longer accepting support requests “due to our office being closed for the term.”

Cawthorn’s brief run in Congress was plagued with scandals, including a claim that he was invited to an orgy and witnessed lawmakers using cocaine.

The statement angered House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other Republican lawmakers.

“I just told him that he lost my trust, that he’s going to have to get it back, and I explained everything that I find inappropriate,” McCarthy told Cawthorn after meeting him.

“And, you can’t just say, ‘You can’t start over. I mean, he is, he has a lot of very upset members,” McCarthy added.

Cawthorn lost a spring primary to Republican opponent Chuck Edwards, who then defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

However, Edwards will not be sworn in to Congress until Jan. 3.

Cawthorn was spotted in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday for former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would run for president again in 2024.

Cawthorn staff have already removed their nameplate from their DC office. Megan Smith-USA TODAY

Cawthorn appeared to be the only congressional lawmaker at the Mar-a-Lago event.

“I want a president who people are terrified of, who’s going to push people away when he shows up because he’s the fucking United States of America. He represents all of us,” he said. Cawthorn said on Instagram after the speech.

Cawthorn added that he would “follow” the 76-year-old former president “until the day I die, you know, unless there is some terrible information.”