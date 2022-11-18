Magic guard Gary Harris could make his season debut Friday vs. Bulls

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris could make his season debut in Friday’s road game vs. the Chicago Bulls at the United Center (8 p.m., Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+/FM 96.9 The Game).

Harris was upgraded to probable on the team’s Thursday injury report after being sidelined for the season’s start, missing the first 15 games because of left knee injury recovery.

He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late August after tearing his meniscus, forcing him to miss training camp.

Harris told the Orlando Sentinel last Friday he was “getting close” to returning to the floor but wasn’t sure when it’d happen.

“I can’t really say one day or the other because some days are better than others right now, but it’s feeling good right now,” Harris told the Sentinel ahead of Friday’s home win over the Phoenix Suns. “Just trying to keep it that way.”

Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1.

He has a $13 million, fully-guaranteed salary for the 2022-23 season and a $13 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24. His 2023-24 salary becomes fully guaranteed after June 30, 2023.

Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.

He’s coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it has been since then, too.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

()