Man hit with first-ever LIRR ban for sexually assaulting bandleader

A court on Thursday banned a man from riding the Long Island Railroad for two years as part of a plea deal for sexually assaulting a train conductor.

Michael Harewood pleaded guilty in Suffolk County Court to sexual abuse charges and accepted the two-year ban as part of his sentence for the August 20 attack, the MTA and the office of the Suffolk County prosecutor.

Few details of the incident have been released by transit officials, but the MTA noted that the victim LIRR driver was issued a protective order against the accused.

MTA officials said the first-ever transit ban was made possible by a New York state law passed in April 2020. The law allows judges to bar transit to people convicted of crimes against transit workers or sexual offenses in transit.

Acting LIRR President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement that Harewood will not be able to get on a train until the end of 2024.

Michael Harewood has become the first person to be banned from the LIRR after sexually assaulting a bandleader.

MTA President and CEO Janno Lieber said officials must do everything possible to keep riders and workers safe.



“Customers and workers on Long Island Rail Road can ride easier today knowing that a criminal who preys on railroad workers is banned from the tracks,” said Rinaldi, who is also the president of Metro North.

MTA President and CEO Janno Lieber said officials must do everything possible to keep riders and workers safe.

“And by banishing this criminal from the system, the Court has done just that,” Lieber said in a statement. “He’s a bad actor who clearly used the railroad not for transportation but to commit crimes; it will not happen for the next two years with this individual.

Acting LIRR President Catherine Rinaldi said Harewood will not be able to get on a train until the end of 2024. Stephane Yang

Although the state law has been in effect for two years, it has not been implemented to the frustration of transit leaders.

Lieber, in an Oct. 26 letter to a dozen district attorneys who cover areas served by the MTA, urged prosecutors to implement state law.

“The concerns that prompted the passage of the (law) are only more urgent today, given the many high-profile crimes that have recently occurred in the MTA system,” Lieber wrote.

The union that represents LIRR workers, SMART, called the ban announced on Thursday “a step in the right direction”.

“And we want to see more perpetrators who commit any type of crime or assault against our members and customers banned from our system,” SMART General Chairman Anthony Simon said in a statement. “I will continue, as the leader of our organization, to fight for even tougher penalties for those who assault our LIRR employees.”