Nyt Condemns Children's Tattoos While Using Puberty Blocker

The New York Times (NYT) expressed disapproval of tattoos for children, but balked at puberty blocking treatments on so-called “transgender” children despite the long-term consequences.

“A 10-year-old boy got a tattoo. His mother was arrested“, the first story of New York Times is titled. The article details a number of different cases in which parents allowed their children to get tattoos.

In some states, people under the age of 18 are allowed to get tattoos if they have parental permission. In other states however, it is illegal for a minor to get a tattoo even if they have permission from their legal guardian. The story cites various cases in which parents got into trouble with the law for allowing their children to get tattoos.

The NYT explains, for example, that in North Carolina “a mother was charged with child endangerment after tattooing a heart on her 11-year-old daughter’s right shoulder in 2012”.

In 2010, a Georgian couple were arrested “after tattooing crosses on six of their children, aged 10 to 17, just like their own tattoos”. The charges were eventually dropped. In another case in Georgia, a mother was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to tattooing a minor.

More recently, a mother and an unlicensed tattoo artist were arrested in New York after a 10-year-old went to the school nurse’s office to get petroleum jelly for his new tattoo, resulting in prompted the nurse to notify the police.

In a discussion of the legality of tattoos on minors, pediatrician and professor at Seattle Children’s Hospital at the University of Washington Medical Center, Dr. Cora Bruner told the NYT “It’s a permanent mark or symbol that you put on your body, and I don’t think kids under 18 have that kind of agency to make a decision.”

Another article from NYTentitled “They suspended puberty, but is there a cost?” draws a stark contrast between the legality — and the consequences — of minors receiving tattoos and puberty-blocking treatment.

The NYT admitted that the use of puberty-blocking drugs, which are used on children as young as 8 years old, can have drastic long-term effects on children’s health. The article noted that “There is new evidence of potential harm from the use of blockers.”

The article cites various studies, including one that found that the bone strength of children who use puberty blockers not only “delays that of their peers,” but also “doesn’t fully rebound.”

Lack of bone strength could “lead to an increased risk of debilitating fractures earlier than expected with normal aging” in addition to “harming patients more immediately who begin treatment with already weak bones.”

Dr Sundeep Khosla runs a bone research lab at the Mayo Clinic and said that with the use of a puberty blocker “there will be a price”, before noting that “the price will probably be a deficit of skeletal mass”.

“A full accounting of the risk of bone blockers is not possible,” said the NYT noticed.

A research analysis commissioned by the NYT found that while on blockers, “adolescents did not gain bone density, on average – and fell significantly behind their peers.” This is despite the fact that bone density typically increases by 8-12% per year during adolescence.

But a loss of bone density is just one of the negative health effects that can result from using a puberty blocker. The NYT noted that “infertility is among other long-lasting effects for patients who start blockers at the first stage of puberty and proceed with hormones and surgery”.

The NYT also noted that despite the apparent health ramifications, “there is no one-size-fits-all policy and public debate is polarized.” Meanwhile, in Sweden and Finland, the use of drugs has been restricted.

Additionally, “there is no centralized tracking of blocker prescriptions in the United States,” the NYT pointed out. In fact, some of the most commonly used drugs such as Lupron and Suprelin LA are used without label when administered to those attempting to change sex.

Lupron can cost nearly $2,000 for only a month’s supply and has been used for chemically castrate sex offenders.

The article cites several doctors who believe that the risk to bone health is not the only reason to stop using puberty-blocking drugs.

A Breitbart News investigative report revealed that one of these doctors, Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, received at least $16,765 from Endo Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie, the two companies that produce Lupron and Suprelin LA, two popular puberty-blocking drugs. The New York Times does not mention Rosenthal’s relationship with these companies.

Puberty blocking companies such as AbbVie and Endo Pharmaceuticals have made a concerted effort normalize transgender among children, which could increase demand for their products.

Multiple Breitbart News investigations have revealed that the two companies have provided financial compensation to many doctors who have consulted with the companies and hold leadership positions in pediatric gender clinics.

In addition to Rosenthal, who is the director and co-founder of the Child and Adolescent Gender Center at the University of California, San Francisco, Doctor Joshua Saferthe executive director of the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery and the director of the division of gender services at Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. Jeremi Carswell, have received money from companies that produce puberty blockers.

Breitbart News previously obtained and published a video of Carswell admitting that puberty-blocking drugs have the potential to cause infertility in patients.

Dr Maja Marinkovic is Co-Director of the Center for Gender-Affirming Care at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego and has also received compensation from Endo Pharmaceuticals.

ProPublica found that doctors more often prescribe a drug when they have received payments from pharmaceutical companies, especially payments related to that specific drug.

But that’s not the extent of the drug company’s involvement in the transgender normalization movement. A Breitbart News investigation found that AbbVie sponsors The GenderCool Project, an activist organization that provides high-profile media appearances for children who identify as transgender. Activists were even invited to the White House and spoke behind the presidential podium.

Breitbart News also discovered that Bayer Pharmaceuticals was one of the supporters. behind a movie called Mom has a mustache, who is “entirely guided by audio interviews of children aged 5-10” and explores “how children can experience a world outside of the traditional gender binary”.

Bayer produces at least two anti-androgen drugs that are used off-label by men trying to change into women.

Additionally, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, which has taken a strong pro-transgender stance, received more than $125,000 from AbbVie. Meanwhile, AbbVie donated nearly $100,000 to the Endocrine Society, which recommends puberty blockers for young people who suffer from gender dysphoria.

