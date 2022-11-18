OnlyFans Courtney Clenney’s dad he didn’t know online fame, fortune

The father of an OnlyFans starlet accused of murdering her boyfriend was unaware of her R-rated career – and said on Thursday his once-thriving online account had been shut down.

Financial adviser Kim Clenney has defiantly supported her daughter Courtney Clenney, testifying at her bail hearing that she fatally stabbed Christian Obumseli in self-defense after prolonged abuse.

The 26-year-old beauty is facing second-degree murder charges for plunging a knife into the cryptocurrency trader’s chest in April during a fight at their luxury Miami apartment.

The struggling model, who has 2 million Instagram followers – raking in $3 million since 2020 – claims she killed Obumseli to save herself from his attack.

Prosecutors, however, accuse him of being the main aggressor in the couple’s unstable union – and brutally stabbed him in a fit of anger.

Courtney Clenney’s father said he initially didn’t know about her OnlyFans account.

Clenney faces second-degree murder charges for the April incident.

Clenney’s father said he wouldn’t lie to save his daughter from a murder charge.



“It was very toxic,” her father said of the relationship. “I knew from the start that he wasn’t treating her right… There were a lot of things that a father who loves his daughter very deeply shouldn’t have to put up with.”

He told the court that Clenney broke down after the murder and started drinking excessively.

“She had been traumatized for some time,” he said. “But especially after April 3. She was drinking a lot.”

The father said he asked Clenney to wire him $1,184,000 because she was no longer able to manage his considerable assets.

“I thought the most prudent thing to do would be to transfer the money to one of our inactive accounts and protect it that way,” he said, contradicting the prosecution’s allegations that she would have moved the funds to hide them after the murder.

Clenney said her daughter moved from Miami to Texas to be closer to them after the incident and bought a $1.35 million house near their residence. He also revealed that Clenney made a $335,000 payment to the IRS shortly after Obumseli’s death.

Clenney is charged with the murder of her ex-boyfriend Christian Obumseli. City of Miami PD

When asked if he knew his daughter was playing on OnlyFans, Clenney stopped.

“I didn’t know that for quite a while,” he said.

Saying “I love you” to his daughter in court at one point, Clenney clashed with prosecutors who suggested he would lie to save her from a murder conviction.

“I wouldn’t,” he said in a raised voice. “I don’t like this accusation.”

Clenney’s father said he wouldn’t be afraid to live with the OnlyFans star. YouTube/Law and Crime

Prosecutors asked him if he would feel safe living with Clenney if she got bail.

“I lived with her for a number of years growing up,” he said. “And she was there with us this year two to three months. There was no problem. I have no concerns about this.

Prosecutors pressed the issue, asking her about an earlier incident in Texas where Clenney had an argument with her mother and sister.

“I think the sheriff was called, but she wasn’t a danger to those two people,” he replied.

The Miami State’s Attorney’s Office has released a wealth of evidence they say indicates Clenney is regularly violent and abusive toward Obumseli.

She was recorded threatening Obumseli’s life just a month before the stabbing.

“I actually don’t have a good day where I really, literally, fucking want to kill you,” she said in a March 5 cellphone clip obtained by WSVN. “But you don’t take me seriously”

A judge will rule on Clenney’s bail request in the coming days.