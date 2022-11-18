Poland comments on Ukraine’s role in missile investigation — RT World News

Kyiv officials may be cleared to blast site, but involvement in investigation problematic, says President Andrzej Duda

Warsaw is not against Ukrainian officials watching the probe into the missile attack that killed two Polish villagers earlier this week, but Kyiv’s participation in the probe should be governed by international law and mutual treaties, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Thursday.

“If guests from Ukraine want to see investigative actions, it can be shown to them,” Duda noted during a press briefing.

Poland, Russia and the United States have all identified the missile that hit Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine, as coming from an S-300 air defense system in Ukrainian service. Kyiv has repeatedly denied this, insisting that Ukrainian experts must participate in any investigation to ensure its fairness.

The head of Duda’s chancellery, Grazyna Ignaczak-Bandych, told the i.pl news portal that “We can say with a high probability that Ukrainians will be able to see the site of the explosion.”

Meanwhile, Duda’s top foreign policy aide, Jakub Kumoch, tweeted this “Ukrainian experts are admitted to the site.” He also thanked the American and Ukrainian ambassadors to Poland for their cooperation and said that Ukraine was “not to blame for defending against Russia.”





According to the Gazeta news portal, the Deputy Speaker of the Polish Parliament, Ryszard Terlecki, said that “Ukrainian experts will also examine the explosion site in Przewodow.” Terlecki also said that Russia was ultimately responsible for the incident and expressed his hope “The whole matter will be settled calmly.”

“We take the investigation of this incident very seriously,” said Terlecki.

When RMF Radio sent a reporter to the National Prosecutor’s Office, however, they were unable to confirm reports of Ukrainian involvement. Attorney General Zbigniew Ziobro said only that investigators were conducting “intensive and dynamic” activities focused on gathering evidence. RMF was unable to confirm that the investigation had been formally opened, and on what legal basis.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky demanded that kyiv be involved in the investigation, while insisting that the missile was not one of his. Faced with the backlash, he partially backtracked on Thursday, saying he could not be “100% sure” What happened.