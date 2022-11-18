Polish missile incident came close to nuclear annihilation — RT World News

The fervor with which Poland and others have sought to drag NATO into a war with Russia should ring alarm bells for everyone.

The world dodged a bullet this week as some NATO members tried, but failed, to trigger Article 4 as a way to confront Russia in Ukraine. We may not be so lucky next time.

The recent scandal surrounding what most countries now recognize was an errant Ukrainian surface-to-air missile landing on Polish soil, killing two Polish citizens in the process, has revealed an ugly reality on the eastern reaches of NATO today : Reserved position of the old NATO establishment (US, UK, France and Germany), newcomers to Eastern Europe seem determined to find a mechanism that will justify NATO intervention in Ukraine.

This predilection for nuclear annihilation (no one should have any doubt that a NATO-Russia conflict would end otherwise) should ring alarm bells in the corridors of power across NATO and the rest of the world, for left to themselves, the Russophobic officials who dominate the governments of Poland and the three Baltic republics act like lemmings, running towards the Ukrainian cliff, unaware of their fate as they pursue the fantasy of NATO defeating Russia on a European battlefield.





The rush to judgment that accompanied the arrival of the Ukrainian surface-to-air missile on Polish soil is a stark reminder of how the supposedly defensive features of the NATO Charter can be used to promote, rather than deter, conflict.

Let there be no doubt – NATO knew that the missile that hit near the village of Przewodów in Poland, killing two Polish citizens, was a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile at the time it was launched. The airspace above Ukraine is one of the most heavily guarded places in the world. Without revealing sources and methods, suffice it to say that nothing happens over Ukraine that isn’t recorded in real time on a NATO display in headquarters across Europe – including Poland.

And yet… Poland saw fit to summon the Russian ambassador and protest.

Additionally, Poland said it would increase its military preparedness while considering activating Article 4 of the NATO treaty, a mechanism that allows the alliance to discuss security threats to member states. with a view to possibly using NATO military force to rectify the situation. Article 4 has been behind every NATO combat deployment since its inception, from Serbia to Libya to Afghanistan.

At the right time, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, whose country borders Poland, tweeted that “Every square inch of NATO territory must be defended!” »

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also took to Twitter to exclaim: “If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, it will be another escalation from Russia. We strongly support our EU and NATO ally.

For its part, Estonia described the new “most worrying” with his foreign minister declaring via Twitter, “We are consulting closely with Poland and other allies. Estonia is ready to defend every square inch of NATO territory.







While all parties agreed that there was no reason to trigger NATO Article 5 (i.e. the collective security clause), Article 4 was very here. Poland was adamant: the missile “offensive” against Poland was clearly a crime, which could not go unpunished. Thus, under Article 4, Poland would push “that NATO members and Poland agree on the provision of additional anti-aircraft defense, including on part of the territory of Ukraine”.

And There you go: “Including in part of the territory of Ukraine.”

Enter Germany, courtyard side: “In immediate reaction to the incident in Poland, we will offer to reinforce the air police with combat air patrols over its airspace with German Eurofighters,” he added. said a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry.

Cue NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels to discuss the Polish incident. According to the Finnish Foreign Minister (Finland, although not a member of NATO, was invited to the meeting), “Close the airspace [above Ukraine] will certainly be discussed. Various options on how we can protect Ukraine are on the table.

While Germany reportedly rejected the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, noting that such action would pose a threat of direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, one wonders how such a discussion could have taken place in the first place: Ukraine fired a surface-to-air missile, which was followed by NATO during its impact on Polish soil. And, as a result, NATO members end up discussing the possibility of invoking Article 4 of the NATO Charter, seeking to expand NATO air defense in Ukrainian airspace in concert with the establishment of a no-fly zone imposed by NATO aircraft.





“Even if it was a blue on blue [incident] with a Ukrainian rocket that landed in Poland, I think there is still enough ground for Poland to invoke Article 4”, said Fabrice Pothier, former director of political planning at NATO.

Just to clarify what Mr. Pothier is saying: because Ukraine fired a surface-to-air missile that ended up landing on Polish soil, NATO is justified in invoking Article 4, paving the way for a possible NATO-Russia conflict in Ukraine that could lead to global nuclear annihilation.

If there was ever any doubt about the threat NATO poses to the entire world, there is none.

That this is enacted in the name of a Ukrainian leader who, despite the universal consensus that the missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian, denies that possibility, while blaming Russia in the hope that NATO will intervene, does not only to add to the madness of this crisis.

Although it seems that the world has this time dodged the potential death sentence triggered by NATO’s Article 4, the trigger aspect of NATO’s Pavlovian response mechanism when it comes to seeking a causal justification for military intervention in Ukraine should put everyone on high alert.