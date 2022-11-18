Possible fetal or infant remains found in South Boston apartment freezer

Pin 0 Shares

Crime

Police are urging the public to provide any information about the case. Police found “what appears to be a human fetus or baby” in the freezer of an apartment Thursday at 838 Broadway in South Boston. Jeremy C. Fox for the Boston Globe Boston police found the remains of what they believe to be a human fetus or baby in a south Boston apartment on Thursday afternoon. Boston police said in a news release they received a call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate the premises at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. At the scene, officers found what appeared to be a human fetus or baby, police said. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Attorney’s Office said Jthe boston globe that the remains were found in a freezer. Homicide detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?

n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;

n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];

s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

‘

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);

fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()

{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}

;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;

n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,

document,’script’,’

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);

fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Boston