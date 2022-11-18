Reviews | Republicans don’t have to write a ‘blank check’ for Ukraine

Here’s how to maintain and build support for Ukraine within the GOP.

First, Republican supporters in the Ukraine House should immediately announce Ukraine’s war oversight plans. At first glance, such a move could be perceived as hostile to Ukrainian aid. But Republicans need to be able to look taxpayers in the eye and say they voted for the aid knowing it was under unprecedented scrutiny.

Republicans are rightly deeply skeptical of President Joe Biden’s conduct of foreign affairs since the botched pullout from Afghanistan and need to be assured that the Biden administration has a plan beyond arms transfers. Republicans should be against open-ended engagements, grants to broken international agencies, and funding that constitutes nation-building. That should satisfy anyone who cares about handing over a “blank cheque” to Ukraine. Holding the Biden administration accountable does not necessarily mean cutting aid to Ukraine; it’s a way for Republicans to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money while ensuring funds are spent effectively and efficiently.

Second, Republicans need to be convinced that Europe is a real partner, and the news is often not reassuring. POLITICO recently reported that an EU reimbursement fund designed to replace weapons shipped to Ukraine is woefully underfunded and has not made its first installment. The European Commission is also struggling to deliver on its commitments to help Ukraine with direct budget support. Failure to help Ukraine reinforces the common view in Washington that some Europeans are stowaways under the US security umbrella.

Specific concerns generally arise over Germany, the EU’s largest economy. Too often it seems like Germany is saying the right things but not providing enough tangible support. For example, Germany recently reneged on its promise to give Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles. As the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said, “tanks speak louder than words”.

After the new Congress is convened, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to travel to Washington to reassure doubters that Germany is committed to Ukraine and that Germany will honor its NATO defense commitments. It would help renew a US-German partnership and reaffirm ties in a dangerous geopolitical climate. At the same time, Republicans should try to meet the Germans halfway by acknowledging that Germany’s policy of “change through trade” – theoretically pushing Russia to liberalize because of closer economic ties – has begun to shift to the best. Due to a self-proclaimed “epochal shift” in thinking, the Germans began to accept that their policy towards Russia was too much trade and not enough change. By noting Germany’s progress, the United States will have more credibility to push harder for tangible action to support Ukraine and fund its own security.

Third, pro-Ukrainian Republicans should make it clear to their colleagues that countering Russia can inflict a geopolitical defeat on its “boundless friendship” partner, China. These determined adversaries of the United States have a common goal: to weaken the United States and the post-World War II system based on freedom, economic openness and democracy. According to the US intelligence community, China and Russia are “more aligned than at any time since the mid-1950s”. A loss for Russia is a loss for China.

The Biden administration can also bolster support for Ukraine by convincing Congress that it takes China’s threats to take control of Taiwan seriously. Some Republicans are understandably wary of the Russians, but see China as the overriding threat and want more action from the White House. While the Biden administration’s official national security strategy finds that China is “America’s most significant geopolitical challenge,” there is no accompanying call for additional resources. The administration can remedy this flaw by forging an alliance with Congress’s most unlikely allies on the conservative Republican Review Committee. The RSC’s fiscal year 2023 budget supported the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and other unfunded priorities critical to our military posture in Asia. If Biden intervenes in Asia, he can help shore up Republican support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainians have the Russians on the run and need more time and weapons to finish the job.

American taxpayers have been generous with Ukraine, and while we ask more of them, it is perfectly appropriate for Congressional Republicans to use their oversight powers. Congress is also right to demand more from our allies and to pressure the administration on its Ukraine policy and for safeguards against waste and abuse. This could build support for Ukraine on Capitol Hill and among the general public.

Congress should stand firm against Vladimir Putin and show that the democratic West is showing tenacity and determination in the face of geopolitical enemies. This is the first war of the new great power competition with Russia and China. It’s too important to lose.