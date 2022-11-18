RICHARD EDEN breaks down more from season five of The Crown

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
RICHARD EDEN breaks down more from season five of The Crown
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

‘They overdid it…William made it clear he didn’t want it aired”

By Mail Online Reporter

Published: 8:16 a.m. EST, November 18, 2022 | Updated: 8:34 a.m. EST, November 18, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Daily Mail newspaper editor Richard Eden returns for part two of our scene-by-scene video breakdown of season five of The Crown.

It highlights the true story of Sydney Johnson, butler to the Duke of Windsor and Mohamed Al Fayed, which has proven to be one of the most popular storylines in the new series.

But again, Richard explains how several of the most controversial plots stray from the truth – and why each scene caused such offense in royal circles.

Advertising

dailymail us

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleJoe Starkey, voice of “The Play”, signing
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR