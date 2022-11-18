RICHARD EDEN breaks down more from season five of The Crown

<!–

Daily Mail newspaper editor Richard Eden returns for part two of our scene-by-scene video breakdown of season five of The Crown.

It highlights the true story of Sydney Johnson, butler to the Duke of Windsor and Mohamed Al Fayed, which has proven to be one of the most popular storylines in the new series.

But again, Richard explains how several of the most controversial plots stray from the truth – and why each scene caused such offense in royal circles.