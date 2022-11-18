Rodgers and NFL players urge league to eliminate turf and go for grass

NFL

Players from Seattle to Miami, New England to Los Angeles have strongly supported Players Association President JC Tretter in his call to change playing surfaces. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides as Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara chases during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Aaron Rodgers has touched down in all but one NFL stadium. And while the “frozen tundra” of Lambeau Field delivered its share of bumps and bruises, venues with artificial turf were even harder on the nearly 39-year-old Rodgers’ body.

“I think it’s time to go all-grass all-league,” the four-time MVP said Tuesday, echoing a growing sentiment that has become a major talking point in the NFL.

Players’ Association President JC Tretter called on six venues to immediately change their playing surfaces last weekend, saying artificial turf in these stadiums led to higher injury rates when comparing non-contact injuries and lower extremity injuries like sprained ankles and torn knee ligaments.

Players from Seattle to Miami, New England to Los Angeles, strongly supported Tretter. Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback from Green Bay who has played in every stadium except Las Vegas, thinks there is a way for the league to move quickly to the grass.

“A lot of money in this league,” he said. “It’s a matter of cost. I don’t know how much it would cost. … But the league is doing pretty well.

Does Rodgers think it will happen?

“No, honestly,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of confidence when it comes to the league making this decision without some sort of big vote and some rebuke from some owners who don’t want to spend the money. … That would be putting your money where your mouth is if player safety is important.

The NFL has not recognized the need for new turf. Jeff Miller, executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy for the NFL, said in a statement Saturday that injury rates were about the same on grass and turf.

The data provided by the league did not distinguish between the three types of turf used: monofilament, bifiber and split film. Tretter specifically opposed the die-cut film surfaces used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New Orleans, and New York.

The players repeated Tretter’s call, and even a few coaches joined the push.

“I prefer natural grass,” Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I listened to all the studies, the density studies, I saw all the different compounds they put in there. I still love weed.

Most gamers do too.

“You kind of feel the difference when you run,” Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said. “If we can fix it, let’s fix it. Let’s create the safest atmosphere for us to play. »

Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown added, “I prefer to play on grass. It’s more forgiving, more natural, and it just makes it feel better. It feels better on my joints, ankles and so on.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins called artificial turf the equivalent of playing in a parking lot, saying, “I get slammed on concrete. It does not smell good.

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble watched teammate Donte Jackson tear his Achilles tendon at home – the latest in a series of season-ending injuries sustained on the turf.

“Guys get hurt terribly because of that,” Tremble said. “I understand the user-friendliness of it, but it’s a billion dollar business, and I think where we should put the money should be for the players, because if we have grass pitches and we we can keep playing, the money keeps rolling in. You see star guys fall all the time because of it.

The Panthers have already urged owner David Tepper to switch to grass this offseason. Sure, it costs more in the long run, but advances in technology have made grass fields more tolerant of all conditions seen in the NFL: heat, cold, humidity and drought. Two inland locations – in Arizona and Las Vegas – have grass fields that can be rolled in the sun.

Fourteen of the 30 NFL venues still use some version of synthetic turf. The Hellas Matrix Turf used in Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles is widely considered the best. It is created using a textured and twisted monofilament fiber.

Split foil, on the other hand, has sliced ​​strands that form a honeycomb shape. It holds up well to frequent use, but the problem is if the cleats get stuck in the honeycombs.

“They don’t have a bad field in this league, but there are better fields,” New York Giants goaltender Julian Love said. “There is one type of turf that has proven to be better. We happen to play on the lowest turf in the league, so you want to see those standards rise.

Switching from artificial turf to grass would be expensive, as Rodgers suggested. It would cost about $500,000 for demolition, new rock underlay and irrigation (drainage could be reused) and another $350,000 for sod. Cold weather teams, including those playing indoors, would be lucky if the new grass lasted a month before needing to be reseeded.

A potential trade-off would be to put thick turf on the fake and swap it multiple times over the course of a football season.

Any adjustment would be a welcome relief for most players.

“I know after I’ve had surgery, and when I go out there and play on artificial turf pitches, it’s different,” said Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle DJ Reader. “It’s much more hammering. I have a lot more pain after the matches.

Tretter, a longtime NFL center who played in Green Bay and Cleveland, began his anti-artificial turf campaign two years ago after San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and players stood worried about the turf at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman all suffered lower-body injuries that day.

Thomas, coincidentally, is now playing for the Jets. He was among those calling for immediate change.

“No one knows the beatings our bodies take on the grass better than we do – the players,” Thomas posted on Twitter. “The sport is quite violent. We shouldn’t take more damage on the pitch either.

All of these 49ers injuries prompted a review involving representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, Jets, Giants, the turf manufacturer and an independent grounds inspector. They concluded that the field met all standards and protocols for NFL surfaces.

Two years on, Tretter – now with players like Rodgers behind him – insists the standards must be raised.

“As players, we have a simple message for the league: stop the lip service, stop the media, stop pretending to care,” he said. “And if you really care, take concrete action to address the issues our union has identified, especially the issues you genuinely agree with.”

AP sportswriters Tim Booth, Dave Campbell, Tom Canavan, Kyle Hightower, Larry Lage, Brett Martel, Steve Megargee, Charles Odum, Steve Reed, Andrew Seligman, Dave Skretta, Mitch Stacy, Dennis Waszak and Tom Withers contributed to this report.