Sidney Crosby shines as Wild suffer 6-4 loss to Penguins

Sometimes a struggling team needs its best player to step up.

That’s exactly what Sidney Crosby did on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

While the Wild continued to flounder en route to a disappointing 6-3 loss, Crosby netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner, to lead the Penguins on a night they had to have it.

It was a fast start for Crosby as he made it 1-0 in favor of the Penguins with a snipe off the rush midway through the first period. Filip Gustavsson, who got the start for the injured Marc-Andre Fleury, had no chance between the pipes as Crosby placed top shelf with incredible precision.

Not long after that Penguins winger Ryan Poehling, a Lakeville native, wired a shot into the back of the net to stretch the lead to 2-0.

While the Wild looked rather lifeless to that point, they woke up in the second period with a flurry that turned the game on its head. Brandon Duhaime started the rally with a wrist shot from the slot to cut the deficit to 2-1. Joel Eriksson Ek scored 12 seconds later to tie the game at 2-2.

Unfortunately for the Wild, they took a couple of penalties later in the second period and Penguins defenseman Kris Letang capitalized on the power play to make it 3-2.

That score remained until early the third period when Crosby poked a puck past the goal line to stretch the lead to 4-2. Penguins winger Jake Guentzel, who attended Hill-Murray, set the sequence up with a pretty pass in front.

With the game slipping away, Eriksson Ek scored a shorthanded goal to cut the deficit to 4-3. The comeback attempt didn’t last long as Penguins winger Brock McGinn beat Gustavsson with a soft goal to make it 5-3.

With the game well in hand at that point, Guentzel potted an empty-netter to make it 6-3. Matt Dumba scored a meaningless goal in the waning seconds to finalize the score at 6-4.