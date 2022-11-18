Suspected drug dealer’s 3-storey house demolished in Faridabad

This was the 3rd property of a smuggler demolished in the past 2 months. (Representative)

Faridadabad:

A three-story house illegally built in Nawlu settlement by suspected drug trafficker Angoori Devi was demolished on Thursday, police said.

The demolition was part of an ongoing campaign against properties of criminals bought with the proceeds of crime, they said, adding that it was the third property owned by a smuggler demolished in the past two months.

Angoori Devi (48), a resident of Subhash Colony, is out on bail after being arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), police said.

She has been active in the drug trade for 16 years and with eight drug trafficking cases registered against her, they added.

Following an order by Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, a joint police and administration team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ballabhgarh) Kushal Singh.

Faridabad police spokesman Sube Singh said the illegally built three-storey house in Nawlu settlement by Angoori Devi had been demolished.

Angoori Devi’s husband works in a dhaba in the village of Prithla while his eldest son works as a gardener. She allegedly sold packages of marijuana from the house, Singh said.

She had previously received notice from Faridabad Municipality, he added.

In October, Faridabad police razed the properties of two suspected smugglers, Aasma Khan and Mammo Khan. They had built their homes and shops on illegally occupied government land.

