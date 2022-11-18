Thanksgiving gas prices set to hit record high

Citizens traveling over Thanksgiving weekend will have a harder time pumping into President Joe Biden’s (D) America.

In a Tuesday report, GasBuddy said “the projected average price of $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day will break the record set 10 years ago.”

According to the fuel-saving platform, citizens preparing to travel for the holidays would experience gasoline prices at their “ever seasonal high for the weekend.”

“The national average is expected to be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, nearly 30¢ higher than last year and more than 20¢ higher than the previous high of $3.44 set in 2012. But that won’t slow down much, with 20% more Americans planning to hit the road this year,” the report said, adding that the number of people traveling over the weekend has risen to 38% from 32% in 2021. .

During a recent economic speech in New York, the President said, “The most common price of gasoline in the United States today is $3.39, up from over $5 when I took over my duties”.

However, “when Biden took office, gas prices were nowhere near an average of $5 a gallon nationally. In January 2021, when it opened, gas prices averaged $2.38 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA),” Breitbart News reported.

It’s true that gasoline prices have fallen, however, after hitting a record high of a national average of $5 a gallon in June, per AAA.

To make matters worse this holiday season, the rising cost of goods will affect Thanksgiving for the vast majority of Americans, according to a FinanceBuzz poll.

Eighty-six percent of Americans said soaring food prices would make a difference when it came to their Thanksgiving meal.

“It coincides with the reality of turkey — a staple of a traditional Thanksgiving meal — skyrocketing in price, just in time for the holidays,” Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

Last month, one in five Americans weren’t sure they could afford Thanksgiving and one in four planned to skip it altogether to save money, according to a Personal Capital survey.