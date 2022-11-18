The Yankees have an offer on the table for Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge, proud owner of a new MVP trophy, also has an offer from the Yankees to watch.

Brian Cashman acknowledged for the first time on Thursday night that the club had extended another contract offer to their freshly minted Most Valuable Player – the first publicly known offer since spring training.

“We are on time. So we’re definitely not going to mess around,” the Yankees general manager said during this year’s Covenant House Sleep Out at Silverstein Family Park, where he was scheduled to sleep outside to raise awareness and funds for homeless youth. “So of course we made another offer.”

The judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the club before the start of the season, a deadline imposed by the star outfielder. Judge enjoyed a monster year in which he set the club and AL record for home runs (62), which peaked with MVP honor shortly before Cashman spoke.

Cashman texted Judge congratulating him and said he has stayed in touch with the free agent, as well as his agent, Page Odle. According to Cashman, the conversations started the day after the Yankees season ended.

“Hal [Steinbrenner] and I both talked to Aaron Judge together. Hal also spoke directly to Aaron more than once at least,” Cashman said. “We are engaged with them.”

Cashman, who released the terms of the spring training offer that the judge declined, did not reveal details of the most recent proposal or when it was offered.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure he stays in his place. But that’s our opinion,” said Cashman, who called Judge’s MVP nod “well deserved.”

Cashman cautioned that he didn’t know Judge’s market. He said he had “no idea” what other deals Judge is considering or what elements of a contract are most important to Judge.

He put the ball in the court of the judge and his representation.

“They know where the New York Yankees are at,” said Cashman, who is still operating without a new contract but said his own deal “will work itself out over time.”

If Judge leaves the team that drafted him in 2013, the widespread belief is that the Giants, his favorite team as a kid growing up in Northern California, lurk as the likeliest landing spot.

Cashman said he thought Judge “enjoyed” being a Yankee, but acknowledged the unknown factors that could pull the 30-year-old.

“Is he dreaming elsewhere?” Cashman said. “Only he can answer that.”