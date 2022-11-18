Tim Allen says Jay Leno is still ‘handsome’ after suffering facial burns

Tim Allen has joked that Jay Leno will look like George Clooney after recovering from third-degree burns.

The ‘Last Man Standing’ star visited the former ‘Tonight Show’ host at the hospital where he has been since Sunday after one of his classic cars caught fire in a freak accident.

“He feels better,” Allen told the paparazzi. “We made jokes, that’s what we do. We sympathized.

Despite burns to his face, hands and chest, Leno is expected to make a full recovery.

“He’s handsome and he’s happy,” Allen said. “The hospital is doing a great job taking care of him.”

A bandaged Leno, 72, spent time in a hyperbaric chamber this week to help the healing process, with his doctor explaining the reservoir decreases swelling, increases blood flow and reduces bacteria.

Tim Allen provided a hopeful update on his longtime friend Jay Leno.

Dr. Peter Grossman also shared on Wednesday that the ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ host was in “good” condition after undergoing surgery described as a “transplant procedure.” He will also undergo a second operation this week.

“His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” the doctor said, adding that Leno “behaved well” during the first operation.

“He’s in good spirits…” Grossman shared.

Leno explained earlier this week that he was working on his 115-year-old car when a fuel leak and a simultaneous spark in the 1907 white steam car triggered an explosion.

The TV personality credited his friend Dave with saving him by jumping on the flames to put them out.

“I’m fine,” Leno said in a statement. “I just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”