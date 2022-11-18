Time for Ukraine to talk to Russia? ‘Nuts!’ – POLITICS

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

Jamie Dettmer is Opinion Writer at POLITICO Europe.

LVIV, Ukraine — “One thing is certain: the Ukrainians do not want negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday in Moscow.

And never did he utter a truer word.

They don’t.

No one wants to sit with enemies who indiscriminately bomb their homes and target their energy infrastructure, plunging households into darkness and forcing hospital surgeons to perform operations by torchlight.

And as the remains of civilians tortured by Russian soldiers occupying the southern city of Kherson are unearthed, the cold fury felt by Ukrainians over documented abuses – from rape to the careless slaughter of noncombatants in Bucha and Irpin – does only intensifies.

Behind the scenes, US and European officials have urged Ukraine to keep the door open for negotiations, although they are not trying to force Kyiv into anything. However, on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to those barely subtle hints and nudges, telling G20 leaders not to offer his country any peace deal that would compromise its independence from Russia.

He then presented a 10-point peace plan demanding that Russia accept responsibility and accountability for war crimes committed on Ukrainian soil. He also called for the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory – that is, from all of Donbass and the Crimean peninsula – as well as the payment of war reparations and compensation for the destruction and the deaths caused.

It was Zelenskyy’s equivalent of US General Anthony McAuliffe’s one-word response to a demand for German surrender in the 1944 Battle of the Bulge – “Nuts!”

The differences here, of course, are that Zelenskyy and his people are not surrounded, and they have won two stunning battlefield victories near Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine and, more recently, in the Kherson region.

As the battlefield stands, the victory at Kherson this month blocked any chance for Russian forces to capture Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, including Odessa, and it places Crimea occupied within range of Ukrainian artillery and rockets.

Nuts!” also pretty much sums up the reaction of the “ordinary” Ukrainians I spoke to this week as to whether they would approve of the peace talks – and whether they would be willing to swap any land in the Donbass, or all of Crimea, against peace.

Yuliya Grigor, whose soldier husband is currently undergoing treatment for severe shell shock, said Ukraine can win this fight, if the West remains loyal and consistent. The 35-year-old charity worker, originally from Mauripol but now living in Lviv, said: ‘The Russians don’t understand that no matter how many missiles they throw at us, we won’t give in, we won’t surrender. or we won’t negotiate. And they cannot divide us.

“We have nothing to say to each other. Putin does not understand that Ukraine is a separate, sovereign and united country. Anyway, he doesn’t even know the meaning of the word peace. So there’s no point talking to them,” she added.

I then asked about a land deal – Donbass and / or Crimea for peace. His answer ? “These regions are Ukrainian. How can we trade land?

Yuliya is not alone in her vehemence. I interviewed a dozen other people in the underground parking lot of a Lviv shopping mall that now serves as a bomb shelter, and they all offered equally uncompromising answers.

A group of men in their 50s just got pissed off and shook their heads when I mentioned recent remarks by the top US military commander, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Chiefs, who said Ukraine might not be able to achieve victory militarily, and that winter might be the time to start negotiations with Russia.

Pointing out that the collective Western military assessment at the start of the war – that Ukraine should surrender or be invaded within days – proved inaccurate, Oleh, 58, said: “I am not agreement, and there can be no talks”. , no deals because Russia will always break deals; you can’t trust them. All countries recognized Ukraine’s borders in 1991, and it is our country. We can win if the United States and Europe continue to help us. His four friends nodded in agreement.

Whether young or old, Eastern or Western Ukrainians, everyone I spoke to in the parking lot offered similar responses, most saying that Russia would only see negotiations as a sign of weakness, that it would rearm and later try to take over Ukraine further. Only one young woman has hinted that she might be ready to see Crimea traded in for an end to the war.

Although no one wants a prolonged war, both the growing confidence and anger at what months of war have done to Ukraine, and the pain it has caused – the loss of life, the extensive damage and broken families – left many in no mood to concede anything to Russia to end the fighting. They fear that any peace deal not on their terms will lock them into permanent conflict, leaving Ukraine an ‘in-between’ country forever, not fully European and just a toy for the Kremlin to push. and to torture.

The late American diplomat Richard Holbrooke, who played a key role in brokering the 1995 Dayton Accords that ended the Bosnian war, used to say that the warring parties could only reach a peace agreement when both were exhausted.

And Ukraine is certainly not exhausted – despite the persistent missile fire on the country’s power grid, despite the cold and anxiety of the long winter ahead, with temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy’s adviser, Andriy Yermak, called the continued strikes on energy targets “a naive tactic of cowardly losers”, adding that “Ukraine has already withstood extremely difficult strikes from the enemy, which did not yield the results that the Russian cowards hoped for”.

Opinion in the country’s political circles and on the streets has only hardened since March, when the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia held tentative talks in Turkey, marking the first high-level talks level between the two countries since the total invasion. Then, after a 90-minute dialogue, both sides said there was no breakthrough. “I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, is not surrendering and will not surrender,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

That same month, Zelenskyy told German broadcasters that he was ready to consider a compromise, although he had already ruled out any ceding of territory or acceptance of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Zelenskyy is now expressing Ukraine’s collective rejection of any compromised deal. And judging by his G20 peace plan, he expects Russia to throw in the towel – or, quite simply, negotiations would now be “Nuts!”