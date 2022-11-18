UK economy in recession – Chancellor — RT Business News

Britain is now officially in recession, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in his autumn statement to Parliament on Thursday, after unveiling a new budget plan to tackle the economic crisis. “storm.”

A recession is a slowdown in economic activity when a country’s GDP declines for two consecutive quarters. As a result, the national budget generally receives less tax revenue as businesses earn less money, wages fall and unemployment rises.

The Chancellor announced a series of “Hard Decisions” including around £30 billion ($35 billion) in spending cuts and £25 billion ($29 billion) in tax hikes. A six-year freeze on income tax thresholds and a drop in the top income tax rate to £125,000 ($147,000) are also among the measures.

According to Hunt, the energy industry will be hit with an expanded windfall tax of 35% from 25% under his new budget plan.





The tax measures also include a 10% increase in state pension, benefits and tax credits, as well as a £9.50 ($11.21) National Living Wage increase from the hour for people aged 23 and over.

“The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) judges that the UK, like other countries, is now in recession”, Hunt told MPs. “It indicates that higher energy prices explain most of the downward revision to cumulative growth since March.”

“The OBR confirms that as a result of our plans, the recession is less deep and inflation is reduced. Unemployment is also lower with around 70,000 jobs protected as a result of our decisions today,” he explained.

According to the OBR, the British economy is still expected to grow by 4.2%, but will shrink by 1.4% next year, before growing by 1.3%, 2.6% and 2.7% during of the following three years. The inflation rate is expected to be 9.1% this year and 7.4% in 2023. Unemployment is expected to rise from the current 3.6% to 4.9% in 2024 before falling back to 4.1%.

