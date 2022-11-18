Uk Government Calls For Further Relaxation Of Data Protection Rules

BRUSSELS—The UK government is considering revising a data protection bill it proposed in July that would relax the rules companies must follow when it comes to collecting and using customers’ personal data.

“We are currently working with our ministers to see what other changes might be helpful,” said Owen Rowland, head of national data protection policy at the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The government will consult with businesses on the revisions, he added, at a privacy conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

However, if UK data protection law strays too far from the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, an existing legal agreement known as an adequacy agreement between the two jurisdictions could be compromised. , according to privacy experts.

Generally speaking, the UK is seeking to relieve businesses and government offices of some of the strict provisions of the GDPR, which currently applies in Britain. Relaxing some data rules could save the UK around £12billion, or $14billion, every year, Mr Rowland said.

The UK has seen two changes of government since the data laws were proposed this summer. Michelle Donelan, who became the UK’s culture secretary in September, said last month that legal changes to replace GDPR will be “business- and consumer-friendly”.

Michelle Donelan, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, at the Conservative Party October 2022 Autumn Conference, held in Birmingham. Ms Donelan said last month that the legal changes to replace the GDPR will be “business and consumer friendly”.

Photo:



Julie Edwards/Zuma Press





Adequacy agreements allow companies to easily move personal data between specific regions. Britain left the EU in 2020 and achieved adequacy status within months. EU officials overseeing the arrangement have said they could suspend the scheme if UK data protection laws change too drastically.

Rowland said his office will set up roundtables and other channels for companies to share feedback on the rules in the coming weeks. The government held a formal public consultation before presenting the proposal this summer.

A separate bill being discussed in the UK parliament could also pose a risk to the EU-UK data agreement, said Eleonor Duhs, partner and chief data privacy officer at the firm. lawyers Bates Wells & Braithwaite London LLP, at the same conference.

If approved, this bill – known as the Revocation and Reform Bill – would automatically remove EU laws that still apply in the UK by the end of 2023, including those guaranteeing certain fundamental rights, such as data protection. “It’s an absolutely huge change,” Ms. Duhs said.

The draft data protection legislation would relax some aspects of the GDPR, such as the requirement for companies to obtain permission from individuals for their data to be tracked online.

Corporate privacy analysts are watching how far data reforms will go. Eventually, future UK legislation may even influence other jurisdictions, just as GDPR has caused a domino effect of new privacy laws around the world, said John Bowman, head of customer engagement at AI Ethics at International Business Machines. Corp.

“The world is changing, the GDPR will change at some point, and they could learn from what the UK is doing,” Bowman said.

Write to Catherine Stupp at [email protected]