Ukrainians suffer power cuts amid Russian strikes on infrastructure

As darkness descends on the Ukrainian capital, the aftermath of waves of Russian missile strikes against critical energy infrastructure becomes apparent.

There are no street lights in many places around Kyiv, with people carrying flashlights or just their cell phones with lights on to get around. Even traffic lights go out from time to time – it’s all part of the new reality that residents are getting used to.

After the first massive Russian strike on October 10 on energy installations in various regions, Ukrainians were warned of expected blackouts and blackouts and urged to save as much electricity as possible. The most popular ad to watch on TV (meaning when the lights are on and the TV is working, of course) is the government’s call to help stabilize the energy grid: turn off the most devices possible, in particular from 7 to 9 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A woman checks on a generator that powers a cafe if there is a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 5, 2022. Power and heating blackouts across Ukraine caused by missile strikes and drones over energy infrastructure added emergency preparations for winter. Ed Ram/Getty Images

Following Wednesday’s Russian missile attacks, more than 10 million Ukrainians are currently without power, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Most of them are in Vinnytsia, Odessa, Sumy and Kyiv regions, he said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said on Thursday that at least 78% of customers are affected in one way or another by the power cuts. Last week, 350,000 homes in Kyiv alone were without power, roughly half the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Then there’s public transport used by hundreds of thousands of residents every day with an extensive network of metro, tram and trolleybus lines – all power-demanding, but necessary to save energy. . Consequently, fewer services and longer intervals between them: waiting for the metro for 10 minutes instead of 2-3 minutes is a new norm, if the service has not been completely stopped, as happens every time that aerial sirens signal the threat of another missile strike.

The worst is yet to come, officials warn, saying energy companies are running out of spare parts to repair critical infrastructure and calling on international partners for urgent technical assistance. But any supply will take time and for now people are being told to prepare not just for predicted blackouts but also for emergency blackouts that last for hours.

That would be the best-case scenario, says Dmytro Sakharukm, CEO of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy company, adding that a more realistic scenario includes permanent blackouts with electricity supplies scheduled at regular intervals.

Workers repair the infrastructure of a power plant which was damaged by a Russian airstrike in October, in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 04, 2022. Ed Ram/Getty Images

Few residents will take these warnings with much optimism as the weather is not on their side either. With the first snowfall in Kyiv Thursday night and more expected by the weekend, pressure will mount on energy systems as falling temperatures mean the heating network will be increasingly hungry. of electricity.

The majority of households in Kyiv and the region have been affected by outages, but it is a matter of luck.

Much depends on where exactly you live in Kyiv and which generator and transformer installations or power lines have been damaged. In general, residents on the left bank of the Dnipro River have been much more affected due to the higher number of industrial facilities and residences in the area that require more electricity.

Serhiy Holichenko, a resident of Schaslyve, a town about 5 km from Kyiv, told ABC News that the temperature outside was not yet a major concern, but he was worried that his electric stove might have power.

“You never know when you’ll be able to cook or just reheat your meal,” he said.