University of Idaho victim’s father says Xana Kernodle had ‘bruises’ and fought the killer

The father of University of Idaho homicide victim Xana Kernodle, Jeff Kernodle, says his daughter had ‘bruises’ on her body indicating she had a good fight with her attacker in a interview with an Arizona media.

Xana Kernodle, 20, was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 — along with her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, and two friends, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — at a home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, near the ‘university. On Thursday, police did not mention any suspects or motives.

“Bruises, torn by the knife,” Jeff Kernodle told Arizona news outlet 3TV/CBS 5, adding that his wounds showed signs of a struggle with his attacker. “She’s a tough kid. Anything she wanted to do, she could do.”

He also told the outlet that the door to their home “locks with a digital code.”

“Every time you go there you have to walk around the house because of the number code, so they either knew that or walked around and maybe found the sliding door open,” Kernodle told the outlet. .

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry told a press conference on Wednesday that there was no sign of forced entry into the house when they initially responded to reports of one unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. on November 13. Police found the four victims — all University of Idaho students and members of Greek Life at the school — stabbed to death inside the home.

The Latah County coroner revealed Thursday that the victims’ manner of death was homicide/murder and their cause of death was stabbing.

He also said that Xana was in contact with her family before the attack. She and Ethan went to a party on the night of November 12 while Mogen and Goncalves were at a bar. It is unclear whether the victims walked home or took a ride.

According to the police, the victims arrived at their home around 1:45 a.m. The killings took place around 3 or 4 a.m., authorities said at Wednesday’s news conference.

“I heard about her, I think, before we came out,” Kernodle told 3 TV/CBS 5. “I think midnight was the last time we heard from her and she was fine. “

He described Xana as responsible and carefree about drama or material things. She and Chapin had been a couple for about a year, he said.

“[W]When I went there, her, I saw her just a week before and she changed a lot,” Kernodle told the outlet. “She had a life. She got to see what it was like to have a boyfriend to live with. And she really turned around. She was really responsible. Helping him with his studies and everything. I was really impressed”

Moscow police teamed up with state and federal law enforcement officers to try to track down a suspect.

Many students left campus early before the Thanksgiving break after the tragedy.

Authorities are imploring anyone with information about the killings or the fate of the victims the day before the attack to contact Moscow police at 208-883-7054.