Vikings broadcaster Paul Allen trends on Twitter after LeBron James calls him a ‘national treasure’

When Paul Allen woke up Thursday morning, he saw that LeBron James was calling him a “national treasure.”

It all started after Allen, the longtime radio voice of the Vikings, was filmed making a number of enthusiastic calls during Minnesota’s exhilarating 33-30 overtime win last Sunday at Buffalo, and the video was put on social media. It was tweeted out Wednesday by Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter who is the host of the “The Pat McAfee Show,” and has 2.6 million followers.

James, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball star who has 52.4 million followers, followed up with a retweet early Thursday morning in which he wrote, “WOW!!! Paul Allen is a National Treasure!!”

WOW!!! Paul Allen is a National Treasure!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 17, 2022

“I have to say waking up on Thursday morning, cracking open Twitter and seeing Lebron James tweeted me, well, that’s absolutely phenomenal,” Allen said in an interview.

Allen was trending Thursday on Twitter. However, he said he was just being his usual self in the game. During his 21 years as play-by-play voice, he has gained much notice for his enthusiastic Vikings calls, including when they won the Minneapolis Miracle game over New Orleans in the 2017 playoffs.

“I don’t want to pull attention from the team,” Allen said of all the publicity he’s getting. “It’s been absolutely surreal, phenomenal and eye-opening on many levels, but for those who work at KFAN (radio) or listen to every single game, they know that’s who I am in the first place, So just because a lot of new people with social media and their retweets and all of that (are) getting a taste of something very emotional with a lot of expressions, I mean anybody who’s been with me for 21 years knows that’s exactly who I am all the time.”

Evidently, McAfee didn’t know that previously. In his tweet, he wrote, “I didn’t know this incredible human existed until now. I feel as if I’ve missed out on so much electricity. The talent. The passion. The story telling. Paul Allen, Minnesota Viking (play by play) is FANTASTIC.”

Darrisaw limited

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, in the concussion protocol, was upgraded Thursday to being limited in practice.

Darrisaw, who did not practice Wednesday after being hurt against the Bills, wore a red no-contact jersey Thursday. The status of Darrisaw, rated the NFL’s top tackle by Pro Football Focus, remains uncertain for Sunday’s game against Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, who has been in the concussion protocol after being hurt at Buffalo, both again did not practice Thursday and are in jeopardy of not playing against the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee) were limited in practice for the second straight day.

“Definitely got a little banged up during the game (against the Bills), but perfectly fine,” Jefferson said before the practice.

Briefly

Greg Joseph has missed four extra points this season, including one at Buffalo. Special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels said “following through” has been an issue, and it’s being worked on. … The 3-yard touchdown run by Minnesota fullback C.J. Ham against the Bills was the second of his career and first since his second NFL game, Sept. 17, 2017 at Pittsburgh. “It was great,” the former Minnesota Duluth star said. “I knew that play was in the game plan for that type of scenario.”