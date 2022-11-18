Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw wears red no-contact jersey during practice

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who apparently remains in the concussion protocol, wore a red no-contact jersey during Thursday’s practice after being hurt during last Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

The status of Darrisaw, rated as the top tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, remains uncertain for Sunday’s game against Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury, and cornerback Akyaleb Evans, who has been in the concussion protocol after being hurt at Buffalo, were not on the practice field Thursday during the 20 minutes open to the media.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was on the practice field after being limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough due to a toe injury. He said before the workout that his toe was not an issue.

“It’s great,” Jefferson said. “Definitely got a little banged up during the game (against the Bills), but perfectly fine.”