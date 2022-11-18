Viral video shows groom arriving in coffin at his own wedding event

Marriages play a very important role in a person’s life. People go out of their way to make their wedding special and memorable. From unique pre-wedding shoots to the big day, arrangements are made to ensure the celebrations remain a class of their own. The arrival of the bride and groom is one of the most important moments of the wedding. But how would you feel if you found out they arrived in a coffin? Well, it may seem quite callous, but such an incident really happened.

It was during a wedding in the United States that the groom decided to try something different for his arrival at the scene and thus ended up with the idea of ​​the casket. With the help of his friends, the groom was seen arriving in a coffin, leaving guests shocked.

Originally shared on TikTok, the dramatic video was later widely shared on other social media platforms.

Looked:

As the video opens, a car can be seen stopping at the entrance to the venue. After that, six men dressed in suits, apparently the groom’s friends, pull a large black-colored coffin from the car and begin walking towards the stage. Two bridesmaids dressed in blue outfits were also seen walking ahead.

At first the guests were a bit confused. After seeing the groom come out of the coffin, many were shocked. The entire episode was recorded by a guest present. As soon as the video went viral, many users fumed at the groom’s “disrespectful” act. On the other hand, some also showed their support for the groom. One user wrote “It really is a free world”, while another commented “Madness”.

According to the New York Post, viewers who were unimpressed with the stunt further added that they would have called off the wedding and considered it grounds for divorce.

