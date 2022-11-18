Washington commanders charged with deceiving ticket holders in DC trial

The attorney general for Washington, DC, sued Washington Commanders on Thursday, alleging the team operated a scheme that defrauded district residents of their subscription deposits and used the money for its own purposes.

This is the second lawsuit filed by DC Attorney General Karl Racine last week.

In Thursday’s filing, Racine alleged that since 1996, Commanders had been selling premium seat tickets to DC fans, some of which required a security deposit. The team promised those ticket holders that they would automatically get the deposits back within 30 days of the contracts expiring, but Racine alleges the team held the funds, in some cases for more than a decade, and used the money.

The lawsuit also says that when ticket holders requested refunds of their deposits, the team “intentionally complicated the return process by imposing additional, onerous terms that had not been adequately disclosed previously.”

A spokesperson for the commanders pushed back against Racine’s allegations on Thursday.

“The team hasn’t taken deposits for over 20 years in the case of premium tickets and over a decade in the case of suites, and we started returning them to season ticket holders as early as 2004. “, a spokesperson for the Commanders said in a statement. Thursday. “In 2014, as part of an extensive review, team management was tasked with sending notices to over 1,400 customers with deposits and returning all requested security deposits.”

The commanders’ spokesperson added that the team had hired a law firm and forensic auditors to review the team’s accounts, and found no evidence that the team intentionally withheld security deposits. that should have been returned or that the team used the funds inappropriately.

An NFL representative did not immediately respond to comments Thursday.

Racine said in a statement Thursday that the latest trial demonstrates “another example of egregious mismanagement and unlawful conduct by commanders’ leaders who appear bent on lying, cheating and robbing district residents in every way.” possible”. He accused the team, which is owned by Dan Snyder, of “arrogance and blatant disregard for the law”.

The lawsuit also alleges that a Commanders employee alerted team executives in 2009 that it violated the terms of the contract, but the team continued to impose additional obligations on customers.

“Because of these deceptive practices, the team illegally withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars from the residents of the district,” the attorney general said.

Although commanders returned some of the money to ticket holders, they still held nearly $200,000 in unreturned security deposits as of March 2022, he added. The lawsuit also alleges that the commanders lost thousands of dollars from DC residents’ security deposits and converted the funds into revenue for the team.

In the first lawsuit, separate from this case, Racine said commanders, Snyder, the NFL and its commissioner Roger Goodell misled DC residents about the team’s alleged toxic culture and sexual harassment for its own financial gain.

The commanders and Snyder, who has owned the team since 1999, have been the subject of recent investigations by the House Oversight Committee and the NFL for sexual harassment and financial misconduct.

In a statement last week, a spokesperson for the commanders said the team owners had previously acknowledged “an unacceptable work culture has existed within their organization for several years and have apologized to many times for allowing this to happen.”

The spokesperson said the property agrees with the attorney general that the public needs to know the truth. “Although the lawsuit repeats many innuendos, half-truths and lies, we welcome this opportunity to defend the organization – for the first time – in court and establish, once and for all, what which is fact and which is fiction,” the rep said.

A review by the NFL is underway. It is led by former SEC chairwoman Mary Jo White. The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities triggered various other inquiries into the commanders.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of financial misconduct against the team, ESPN recently reported.

Meanwhile, Snyder has put the team up for sale. The deal could value the commanders up to $7 billion. The NFL said any deal would have to go through its finance committee and get approval from 24 of the NFL’s 32 teams.