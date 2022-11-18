Water polo coach Bahram Hojreh found guilty of assaulting 10 teenagers

A prominent water polo coach from Orange County, Calif., has been convicted of sexually assaulting 10 teenage girls during practices – while unsuspecting parents were by the pool.

Prosecutors said Bahram Hojreh, of Irvine, assaulted the teenage girls and “touched their breasts, twisted their nipples, touched their genitals above and below their bathing suits, and digitally penetrated them under the water during the coaching sessions”.

The disgraced coach was telling young women what he was doing was necessary to “toughen them up for competition”, prosecutors said.

After a five-week trial, a jury on Wednesday found Hojreh, 46, guilty of 22 counts, including sexual assault, sexual penetration and lewd acts against a child.

The water polo players were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the incidents, from 2012 to 2017, prosecutors said. The jury also found him guilty of common assault in connection with one of the Jane Does.

Hojreh testified in his own defense and denied the allegations. The disgraced former coach said his former athletes were part of a ‘conspiracy’ against him. Her defense attorney, John Barnett, accused the young women of lying, according to the Orange County Register.

Hojreh coached the International Water Polo Club in Los Alamitos, California, and also coached at Kennedy High School in La Palma. The assaults took place during pool training sessions at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, prosecutors said.

The parents who attended the practice sessions were unaware that the evil coach was sexually assaulting their daughters just yards away.

“My heart breaks for each of these victims and for their parents who did everything they could to help their children achieve their sporting dreams and instead had to learn the painful truth, that their daughters were assaulted right in front of them. — and there was nothing they could do to protect them,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

“Fortunately, these brave girls had the courage to speak out against the abuse and saved other girls from being assaulted.”

The young women began to confide in 2017 but decided to tell the parents about a year later. The families promptly reported the assaults to the police.

Hojreh trained more than 100 All Americans and led at least 10 teams to national champions during his career. He is now banned for life from participating in events affiliated with USA Water Polo, according to the Orange County Register.

Hojreh, who was out on bail during the trial, was immediately taken into custody following Wednesday’s verdict. He is being held without bail until his sentencing on January 12.