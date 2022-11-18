Why I didn’t want my ‘Raven’s Home’ character to be gay

Raven-Symoné wasn’t too fond of Disney Channel producers suggesting her character in “Raven’s Home” be part of the LGBTQ community.

The 36-year-old former child star – who identifies as non-binary and married Miranda Maday in 2020 – has starred in spin-off ‘That’s So Raven’ since 2017.

Raven-Symoné was interviewed by Them earlier this month when she admitted she wanted to keep her real self separate from Raven Baxter’s.

“I think Disney wanted her to be queer in the beginning and I just didn’t feel comfortable doing that,” she noted.

“They were like, ‘Do you want Raven to be gay?’ I said, ‘Why?’ [And they said,] ‘Because you are.’ I said, ‘Bad, bad reason. It’s a bad reason,” the “Princess Diaries 2” actress continued.

“No, Raven Baxter has never shown any kind of gender identity situation in the prequels,” she added. “I’m not myself on this show, I’m a character.”

Raven-Symoné shot to fame on the Disney Channel’s “It’s Raven” series in 2003, playing the goofy titular character who finds herself in strange situations and can have visions of the future.

While the sitcom ended in 2007, a sequel premiered 10 years later and is currently in its fifth season.

“Raven’s Home” followed Raven Baxter as she raises her two children after her divorce, alongside her best friend, Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol).

“Raven Baxter is not gay. Never mind what the first four seasons were like, with Chelsea and I sleeping in the same room and raising a family together,” the former “The View” host continued. “Okay, that’s not the case. We are friends. Who sleep in the same room.

She also pointed out that she doesn’t believe Raven Baxter should date in the spinoff.

Raven-Symoné married social media manager Miranda Maday in 2020. Getty Images for Invisible Narra

“It’s so funny because we’re working on season six now and I’m talking to EPs and they’re like, ‘And you’re gonna start dating? ‘” she said. “I’m like, ‘She doesn’t need to date either. She will be nothing.’”

The “This Is My Time” singer previously revealed in 2017 how shocked she was to learn that Disney Channel wanted her back on the air despite her sexual orientation.

“I was surprised they chose me! I was like, ‘I walked out, I said all kinds of things…look at y’all!’ Thank you Disney for realizing I’m human,” she told Hollywood Life five years ago.

“So yeah, I was pleasantly surprised, but again, as we grow, as the network grows, and as humanity grows, the kids are getting smarter and smarter! You can’t lie to them” , she said, “So I give props to Disney to embrace who I am and who kids are today.”