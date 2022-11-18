Women’s basketball: Without leading scorer, Gophers lose at North Dakota State

Minnesota was without burgeoning star Mara Braun on Thursday at the Scheels Center in Fargo, and she was missed.

After building leads of eight points in the first half, the Gophers struggled to make baskets from the field and the free throw line in a 75-61 loss to North Dakota State, their first loss of the season.

Braun, who was averaging a Big Ten-best 27.5 points after two Gophers victories, watched from the bench with a walking boot on her left foot. She will be re-evaluated to see if she can play in Sunday’s game against Presbyterian at Williams Arena.

With Braun, the Gophers’ offense struggled for the first time, out of sync and off-target most of the night. Amaya Battle came off the bench to lead Minnesota with 15 points, all scored in the final 7 minutes, 30 seconds of the game, and Maggie Czinano had career highs of 13 points and seven rebounds.

Taylor Brown, a 6-foot-1 forward from Lakeville, led the Bison (3-0) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

On Sunday, Braun scored 34 points in a 101-99 victory over Lehigh at Williams Arena, but the Gophers struggled to find their shots on Thursday, finishing 2 for 15 from 3-point range, and 13 for 22 from the free-throw line.