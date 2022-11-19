Adoptable Utah pet named ‘Broccoli’ needs a forever home – and fees will be waived

This “broccoli” is different from the green variety – and it comes with a special offer.

An adorable dog named Broccoli who currently lives at Best Friends Sanctuary in Utah is up for adoption – and she’s looking for her forever family.

Broccoli is a four-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix from Kanab, Utah.

The medium-sized, chocolate-colored puppy is an energetic girl who is ready to be taken to a new home, according to the sanctuary.

Broccoli is super smart and loves learning new skills.

She is also eager to show off her current ones.

The Utah dog loves to play in the yard and has energy to spare.

But at bedtime, broccoli tends to sleep soundly, according to the shelter.

Broccoli is looking for an active family that will give him plenty of time and space to be authentic, the shelter also reports.

This year for Black Friday, the Best Friends Animal Society is offering free cat and dog adoptions at its rescue centers and programs across the country, including the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

And on November 25, each center will waive adoption fees.

Each animal will be neutered or neutered, plus microchipped and vaccinated.

Adoption fees will be waived until December 31, 2022.

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said in a press release that adopting a pet is the ultimate gift to give this year.

“Who needs the latest tech gadget when a pet can provide unconditional love and companionship?” she says.

“Adopting a dog or a cat really is the ultimate gift to yourself and your family,” she said.

For more information about broccoli adoption, contact [email protected] or call 435-644-2001.