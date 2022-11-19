Aftab Poonawala will be taken to different parts of South Delhi to locate victim’s body parts

Police have so far recovered 13 body parts, most of which are bones.

New Delhi:

Aftab Ameen Poonawala will be taken to different locations in South Delhi on Saturday as Delhi police attempt to locate other body parts he allegedly got rid of after killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, officials said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed his body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli, South Delhi, police say. , before throwing them across the city. several days after midnight. The saw was believed to have been bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road, police sources said.

Police have so far recovered 13 body parts, most of which are bones.

A source said police recovered parts of Gurugram’s body on Friday which will be sent for forensic examination. The victim’s head is still missing.

Police also said they recovered a sharp object from Poonawala’s house. It will be investigated if it was used to chop up Walkar’s body.

Blood samples from the victim’s father and brother have been taken to match their DNA with the skeletal remains recovered so far, police said Friday.

In a statement, the police also said that in view of the “misleading nature” of the answers provided by the defendant, a request to carry out his narco-analysis test was made, and that it was approved by the court. .

A Delhi court has ordered police to complete Aftab Ameen Poonawala’s narcotics test within five days.

“To verify that the bones belong to the victim, the blood samples of the father and brother of ‘A’ (Walkar) were taken for DNA analysis. To find out whether any incriminating evidence resides in digital devices seized from the scene of the offense, the same was also sent for forensic data recovery,” the statement read.

