After the election, Joe Biden warns of coming ‘setbacks’ in the economy

President Joe Biden on Friday warned Americans to expect setbacks in his ongoing attempts to fix the economy.

“It’s going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels as we keep our job market strong, so we could see some setbacks along the way,” he told the White House, vowing to stay “laser focused” on the economy.

He also said inflation at the grocery store was “slightly down” even as the cost of food at home rose 12.4% from a year earlier.

The president met with a group of business and labor leaders at the White House to talk about the economy and delivered about seven minutes of remarks before sending the press out of the room.

He argued that economic growth was up 2.6% and the unemployment rate was still low, proving that his policies have been successful in reviving the economy.

Biden has encouraged Americans to be patient until his policies can take effect, providing the elderly with cheaper diabetes medication. He also promoted tax credits for replacing windows and doors in their homes, replacing heating systems and installing solar panels on their roofs.

“It’s good for your wallet but also good for the environment because you use less energy,” he said, noting that the tax credits “were just about to start kicking in.”