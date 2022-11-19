Babar Azam is causing harm to Pakistan cricket – Former player levels serious allegations against captain — Jkbreakingnews.net

Pin 0 Shares

Babar Azam is causing harm to Pakistan cricket – Former player levels serious allegations against captain

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has blasted Pakistan captain Babar Azam for refusing to leave his opening slot for the team’s betterment.

The 28-year-old scored just one fifty in the ICC T20 World Cup and was one of the biggest failures.

“Babar is stubborn and is not ready to leave his opening slot. He made the same mistake with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Premier League. He is causing harm to Pakistan cricket because of the slow starts,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

He lauded Virat Kohli for not giving up despite people questioning his place in the team.

“Virat Kohli is the most selfless cricketer. He was made the scapegoat after India lost the T20 World Cup in 2021, but he didn’t give up. He gave full support to Rohit Sharma and batted where he was asked to by the management,” he added.

Kohli was the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup and became the first batter to score 4000 runs in T20Is.

In 6 matches, he accumulated 296 runs at an average of 98.66 and a strike-rate of 136.40, with four half-centuries to his name.

