Bill Belichick is looking to shake off the post-goodbye rust the Patriots have had in recent seasons against the Jets on Sunday

The Patriots have struggled in the post-bye week streak for the past two seasons. Bill Belichick hopes Mac Jones and the rest of the Patriots play better after the bye than they did last season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Historically, the Patriots have played very well after the bye week since Bill Belichick became their head coach in 2000.

The Patriots are 15-7 in the game after one regular-season bye in Belichick’s first 22 years. However, they have lost in the game following the bye week in each of the last two seasons.

Also, the Patriots have played well in the post-bye week streak for the past two years. In 2020, the Patriots’ bye week was moved to Week 5 as they were dealing with a COVID outbreak. They then lost the next three games. After winning seven in a row heading into the bye week in 2021, the Patriots closed out the regular season going 1-3 before being knocked out by the Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Belichick was asked about his strong record in games after Friday’s bye week, but focused on his team’s recent shortcomings in those situations.

“Hopefully we’re better than we were last year,” Belichick said. “So take it year by year.”

Sunday’s game after the bye is interesting for the Patriots for several reasons. For starters, they face the Jets, a division rival who’s surprisingly 6-3 and firmly in the playoff bracket. The other is that the two teams faced off just two weeks ago, with both having a week off in Week 10.

Although each team has only played one game since their last game, Belichick isn’t taking any shortcuts in his preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“I think you’re starting your preparations again,” Belichick said. “Whatever we had in the Colts game, that game is over. So start over and go back into the keys and trends that the Jets are doing. Then we forget about the Jets and move on to the next team.

“It’s hard to play against a team and remember all the things you did a week, two weeks ago. I mean yes, there are basic things that come back to you, like all the little details that you spent all week on but you forgot about them and you apply them and whatever those things are to the next team….Obviously some things carry over, I’m not saying that, but they do carry over not from team to team. There are new players and different matchups and different ways to use their people, so it’s different every week.

While recent history might not favor the Patriots after the bye week, it favors them when it comes to facing the Jets. They have won their last 13 clashes against their division rival, including a 22-17 win in Week 8.

Belichick’s defense also had its way against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The sophomore completed just 53.6 percent of his passes for 616 yards with just two touchdowns for seven interceptions and a 50.5 passer rating in three games.