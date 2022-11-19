Bill Maher Mocks Garland’s Special Counsel: After Two Years He Decided To ‘Give It To Someone Else’

“Real Time” host Bill Maher has had fun at Attorney General Merrick Garland’s expense for passing the buck to DOJ investigations into former President Trump’s potentially criminal actions.

Garland announced on Friday that he had appointed former Justice Department official Jack Smith to serve as special counsel to oversee investigations investigating Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election leading up to the events of Jan. 6 as well as its management of classified documents that have been seized. by federal agents at Mar-a-Lago.

The attorney general cited recent developments in investigations as well as the former president’s formal entry into the 2024 presidential race as reasons for the nomination.

Kicking off the roundtable on his final show of the year, Maher addressed the “breaking news.”

“I guess he did it on a Friday because maybe he was scared? I don’t know,” Maher began. “He spent two years figuring out if he should appoint a special advocate or what he should do to make Donald Trump a criminal.”

“And now he’s made up his mind. He’s going to give it to somebody else to do it,” laughed Maher before noting the two investigations, one being “that little thing” Trump did in trying to overturn the 2020 election and putting classified documents “in the shed next to the croquet equipment.”

After highlighting Special Counsel Smith’s resume, Maher pointed out “no matter who, no matter how, no matter when, the right is just going to say it’s political.”

CNN anchor Laura Coates agreed with the appointment of a special adviser, noting the great distrust of institutions and “if there is one thing you can do to undermine the argument that all of this doesn’t is that political, why not try it?”

“You have to,” Maher agreed. “He can’t let a guy get away with it! That’s a bigger precedent! I know there are downsides to doing that.”

Maher later complained about how the DOJ failed to take action to file charges against former President Trump “immediately after Jan. 6” rather than wait nearly two years.

“I kept saying on this show like ‘What’s going on? If only we had some kind of justice department that could do something, some kind of justice department,” Maher joked.

Trump blasted the appointment of a special counsel, telling Fox News he ‘won’t get involved’ and calling it ‘the worst politicization of justice in our country’, while urging the Republican Party to take action .

“I’ve been living this for six years — for six years I’ve been through it, and I won’t be through it again,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday shortly after the announcement. “And I hope Republicans have the courage to fight this.”

“I’ve been cleared for six years on everything – from bogus dismissals to [former special counsel Robert] Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do more?” Trump said. “This is not acceptable. It’s so unfair. It’s so political.”

