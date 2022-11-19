“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom”: Rishi Sunak in Ukraine

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom": Rishi Sunak in Ukraine
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is making his first visit to Kyiv since taking office.

Kyiv:

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday since taking office, the Ukrainian president said.

“Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest allies,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

“During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

