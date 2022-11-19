British Prime Minister Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine meets Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air defense technology during an unannounced visit Saturday – his first – to Ukraine’s snow-covered wartime capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

The air defense package, which Britain has valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia hammers Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians as the freezing cold of winter approaches. .

The package includes radar and other technology to counter Iranian-supplied explosive drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles announced by Britain earlier this month.

The UK has been one of the strongest Western supporters of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion, granting Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.

Zelenskyy described the two countries as “the strongest of allies”.

“With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both our nations know what it means to defend freedom,” the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

“The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world,” Sunak said in comments alongside Zelenskyy at the presidential palace. “In the years to come, we will tell your story to our grandchildren.”

He promised that Britain “will stand with you until Ukraine has achieved the peace and security it needs and deserves, and then we will be with you as you rebuild your big country”.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July amid a host of ethics scandals, has received widespread praise in Ukraine for his support.

Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change in stance under his leadership, even though when he was Britain’s Treasury chief under Johnson he was seen as resistant to demands for increased funding. defense spending.

During his visit to Kyiv, Sunak laid flowers at a memorial for the war dead and lit a candle at a memorial for victims of a deadly Soviet-era famine in Ukraine in the 1930s. also said first responders at a fire station.

Sunak said it was “deeply humbling” to visit Kyiv “and to have the opportunity to meet those who do so much, and pay such a high price, to uphold the principles of sovereignty and democracy”,

Zelenskyy said “we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.”

“Together we are stronger and we will achieve the desired results,” he said on Telegram.

The video Zelenskyy posted showed him greeting Sunak at a presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the pair chatted.

