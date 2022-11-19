Bruno Guimaraes admits ‘sadness’ over Joelinton’s World Cup snub in Brazil and reveals his mum stopped him from copying Ronaldo’s haircut in 2002

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has revealed his disappointment at team-mate Joelinton’s absence from Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Bruno has been in superb form for Newcastle this season, helping Eddie Howe’s men to the heights of third place.

Bruno believes compatriot Joelinton has shown enough quality to make the Brazil squad

Joelinton became a major part of Eddie Howe's plans after a difficult start to life at Tyneside

Joelinton also played his part in what has been a magical start to the season for the Magpies.

However, the former Lyonnais was given the nod by Brazil head coach Tite leaving no room on the flight to Doha for Joelinton.

Although the Brazilian squad is brimming with talent, Bruno insists his team-mate can count himself unfortunate to have missed out on the 26-man squad.

“I’m sad for him because I was hoping he would be in the team with me,” said Bruno from the World Cup training camp in Brazil.

“He is a great player who has played very well this season.

“He has helped me a lot since I arrived and I see him as my brother.”

Bruno was with his family when news broke of his inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad

A Neymar-led Brazilian side travel to Qatar to prepare for their first World Cup triumph since 2002, when Ronaldo scored twice in a 2-0 win over Germany, to hand the South Americans their fifth title .

Bruno was only four years old at the time and has vague memories of the celebrations that took place near his home near Rio de Janeiro.

“I remember everything stopped in Brazil and people went out into the streets to party,” he added.

“The players came on top of a big truck, much like a fire engine.

“It was one of the best times of my life.

Bruno admitted he wanted his hair like Ronaldo's but his mum wouldn't let him

“I wanted to cut my hair like Ronaldo. Everyone in the country wanted to do the same, but my mum wouldn’t let me. But I don’t want it anymore – it’s not beautiful!

Brazil begin their quest for World Cup glory against Serbia next Thursday and Bruno is committed to taking his club’s form to the world stage in Qatar.

He added: “With all the humility in the world, I believe I deserve to be here and I will do my best for my country.”