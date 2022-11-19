Climate talks tense as US resists Europe’s aid plan

“The United States could end up being isolated from the whole conversation and therefore has no choice but to join us,” Tuvalu’s Finance Minister Seve Paeniu said on Friday.

The EU proposal also calls on China to play a role in contributing financially to a fund to compensate for climate damage – a condition that the country which is now by far the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases may find untenable. .

Some in the EU see this ploy to bring Beijing into the ‘loss and damage’ proposal as an opening for the United States, which wants China and other countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar to contribute any eventual funds.

“We would like to see the United States move in our direction,” Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge Teresa Ribera told POLITICO. “Politically and geopolitically, I think the right thing to do on the American side is also to join us.”

The United States has long resisted the idea of ​​a loss and damage fund that could be accessed by countries suffering from rising seas, intense droughts and brutal storms that are worsening due to climate change. It fears endless lawsuits from low-income countries seeking compensation for the damage caused by all the planet-warming gases it has released into the atmosphere since 1850. While the United States has shown of a new opening to discuss a fund this year, they did not support the idea.

Kerry said the United States was evaluating a range of possibilities, but had not settled on a specific option. He told POLITICO on Wednesday that the United States supports a resolution on a loss and damage plan by no later than 2024, a timetable set out in the agenda for this year’s talks.

EU climate envoy Frans Timmermans offered what he touted as a compromise offer that would allow for loss and damage to be funded by “a broad donor base” with a “mosaic of solutions”, such as taxes on international aviation, maritime transport and fossil fuels.

And it was one that could have wider political ramifications by driving a wedge between China and the less-developed, climate-vulnerable nations that Beijing has long sought to join in the climate talks.

The EU proposal would guarantee money flows for loss and damage only to the most climate-vulnerable nations, which generally applies to least developed countries and small island states. This differs from a push from China and developing countries, which calls for the money to go to all developing countries.

Delegates from the United States, traditionally the staunchest opponent of climate reparations funding, were surprisingly quiet on the EU announcement and did not speak during Thursday’s session where Timmermans unveiled the plan. .

They were “not amused, I understand,” said an EU official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. When asked if the United States could support their proposal, Timmermans replied, “I don’t know at this point.”

But the United States is not the only country feeling bad. India’s proposal to phase out oil and gas, which was backed by the US, EU and climate-vulnerable countries, was not included in the conference’s draft agreement text released Friday morning. Some environmental groups said the language also undermined a commitment made at last year’s talks in Glasgow, Scotland, calling on nations to phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

“There can be no ambiguity. There can be no hashing of words. There can be no sleight of hand with language, no fuzzy blurring,” said John Beard, president of the Port Arthur (Texas) Community Action Network, a group of environmental activists, at a conference in press Friday.

The Egyptian government hosting the talks has blamed the stalling of progress that is set to push the conference into overtime on developed countries, which it says have not pledged as much support to various climate funds as the year. last.

“It doesn’t help,” said a senior Egyptian official, adding that “the mood in the room” had continually returned to financial matters.

The draft text called on countries to create a “roadmap” for doubling the finance that developed countries contribute to adaptation, which helps countries protect themselves against the effects of climate change, by 2025. This doubling bring the total annual figure at $40 billion.

But developing countries have accused the rich of advancing too little money. They are also skeptical of the fulfillment of promises of private sector financing for adaptation, which has historically attracted little interest from corporations.

Countries hope to regulate some of these funding flows by modifying international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The draft text asks these banks to “significantly increase climate ambition” and align their financing with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The text encouraged the shareholders of these banks to “define a new vision” and “an operating model, channels and instruments” to fight against climate change, including a call to take more risks to triple climate finance by here 2025.

These suggestions align with recommendations from the Bridgetown Initiative, led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and build on broader calls for reform from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others. . They blamed banks for being too risk averse and unable to address collective global challenges like climate change.