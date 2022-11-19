Colorado’s Lauren Boebert lands House re-election for Republicans as Frisch concedes in close race

DENVER — Democrat Adam Frisch conceded the election to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, saying the state’s automatic recount is unlikely to change the outcome of a race split by less than 600 votes.

“I just hung up on Rep. Boebert,” Mr. Frisch said in a Friday Facebook video post. “I called her to formally concede this election. Please know that in the weeks to come, I will pause to reflect on this race, how I can continue to work for the people of western and southern Colorado and this great nation.

Her decision to concede came hours after the first-term congresswoman declared victory, citing numbers released Thursday by the Colorado secretary of state’s office that showed her ahead by 551 votes.

“We’re about 550 votes ahead right now, and there’s only a county or two left to report,” Ms. Boebert said in an interview Friday on KDVR, a Denver television station. “And you’re absolutely right: It’s a very tight race here in Colorado, and when that happens we’re heading into an automatic recount, but that won’t affect the outcome.”

She said “the last recount in Colorado was for a statewide office and it only changed the vote by 13 votes. And again, this is statewide.

The secretary of state’s office was to declare a recount after the final tally on Friday afternoon. Colorado’s election law requires a recount in races separated by less than 0.5% of the vote.

Mr. Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, mounted a stronger-than-expected challenge in the heavily Republican rural 3rd congressional district, which encompasses most of the state’s western and southern counties.

He stressed that he had not called for a recount and discouraged his supporters from sending checks to any group raising funds in the name of the recount.

“We believe in the integrity of elections in our great state of Colorado and support this recount to ensure continued confidence in the security of our elections,” Frisch said. “However, the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very, very, very low.”

He added that it “would be dishonest and unethical for us or any other group, any other group, to continue to raise false hopes and encourage fundraising for a recount.”

Mr Frisch presented himself as a moderate and criticized the feisty Boebert for what he called her “angertainment” approach to politics.