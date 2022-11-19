DOJ investigates Live Nation and Ticketmaster for violating antitrust laws

The New York Times earlier reported on the DOJ investigation.

While the investigation has grown in recent months, Live Nation has been under federal scrutiny since 2010, when it merged with ticketing giant Ticketmaster. As part of a settlement with the government allowing the deal to be completed, the companies agreed to sell certain ticketing assets, license ticketing software and not force venues to use Ticketmaster. This regulation had an expiry date of 2020.

In late 2019, the company again settled with the DOJ, for violation of the prior agreement. The DOJ accused the company of using its dominant position in the live music industry to force artists and venues to use both its ticketing and concert promotion services. The company is by far the largest ticketing company in the United States, as well as one of the largest concert promotion, artist management and venue operators. As part of the new deal, the company agreed to extend court oversight through an independent compliance monitor until 2025.

Musicians and venues have complained for years that the company enforces anti-competitive contract clauses that, for example, make it difficult for a Live Nation-promoted artist to use a Ticketmaster competitor for ticket sales. The court-appointed monitor overseeing the company’s compliance with the settlement has received a steady stream of complaints about the company’s business practices over the past few years, according to a person familiar with the complaints.

The company came under fire this week when its system was unable to handle the overwhelming demand for Swift concert tickets. Swift, however, is using Ticketmaster rival AEG to promote her tour.

Any legal action against Live Nation by the DOJ is not imminent, people familiar with the investigation said. However, if a lawsuit is ultimately filed, the department could potentially seek the company’s dissolution, the people said. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who heads the DOJ’s antitrust division, has repeatedly said he would rather pursue lawsuits than settle enforcement actions, and has indicated a preference for so-called structural solutions, such as separation of lines of business, rather than behavioral remedies, which include promises not to engage in certain types of conduct.

The DOJ isn’t the only entity investigating the company. This week, attorneys general in North Carolina and Tennessee announced investigations, and several lawmakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, called for hearings and investigations.