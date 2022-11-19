Donald Trump remains a potent political force despite US midterm election results — RT World News

The former president still has the best chance of winning the Republican nomination

Earlier this week, Donald Trump gave a speech in which he announced he was running for president in 2024, and it was kind of a political tour de force.

In fact, it may well be the most important speech given by an American politician in decades – as it marked Trump’s resurgence as a political leader, following the Republican Party’s disastrous performance in the recent midterm elections.

At a time when political speeches have been rendered virtually obsolete by social media, Trump has seemingly revived the traditional political address.

Unsurprisingly, mainstream US media failed to understand the significance of Trump’s speech and delisted Trump as a political force – based on the dismal performance of Trump-endorsed candidates mid-term.

Even Rupert Murdoch – once a staunch Trump supporter – has now pushed him aside.

The lead story on Trump’s speech in The New York Times this week was headlined ‘Trump Announces 2024 Race, Repeats Lies, Exaggerates Record’ – and CNN and MSNBC’s ‘fact checkers’ worked overtime to conclusively prove that Trump’s speech is full of false and misleading facts.

What total nonsense! Since when has lying, exaggeration, and factual inaccuracy not been an integral part of American political discourse? Don’t Democratic politicians engage in such practices?





Even wilder are the conclusions the mainstream media drew from the midterm election results, including the following:

Trump’s position as a political leader has been destroyed because some Trump-backed candidates, who made much of his “stolen election” lie – aptly described by Republican election strategist Karl Rove as “cretins” – failed to be elected;

Republican voters will no longer accept Trump as a credible presidential candidate;

the Republican Party is certain to choose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as its 2024 presidential candidate;

because the “Trump era” is now over, American politics has ceased to be divisive and irrational, and American democracy has been miraculously “saved.”

Each of these conclusions is false and erroneous.

This brings us to the remarkable Mar-a-Lago speech from Trump himself.

Trump’s speech has three parts: a description of the current state of America’s decline; a critique of Joe Biden and the performance of Democrats since 2020; and a messianic call for the restoration of what Trump called “America’s Golden Age.”

A notable aspect of Trump’s speech is that he makes no reference to the “stolen election.” Trump shrewdly dismissed this politically damaging and untenable lie – which he has been peddling over the past two years.

The importance of Trump dropping the “stolen election” lie cannot be overstated.

This allows Trump to distance himself from the “morons” who foolishly embraced the narrative in the recent midterm elections, as well as the poor overall electoral performance of the Republican Party. Herschel Walker, Kari Lake and others will now join the long list of people Trump cynically used and then rejected.

It also allows Trump to focus exclusively on attacking Biden and the Democrats.

In his speech, Trump paints a graphic picture of America as a nation in serious decline, which has been “kneeled”.

He affirms that “our country is a laughing stock” and that America “is being destroyed right before our eyes.”

In Trump’s view, America is plagued by serious social and economic problems at home, and besieged by potential enemies abroad, including China. In fact, Trump claims that “Many nations want to destroy us.”







The embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan left the United States “humiliated in the eyes of all” and he now finds himself embroiled in a conflict in Ukraine that “would never have happened if I were president”.

And by 2024, says Trump, things will have become “much worse” – that is why “Our country cannot stand four more years of Joe Biden.”

Trump blames America’s decline entirely on the Biden administration. It is no coincidence that the deterioration began at the end of 2020. During Trump’s presidency “The world was at peace and America was a great and glorious nation.”

It’s self-serving spiel, but the appeal of such a position to the Republican base cannot be denied, and there is no one better than Trump to rewrite history.

Trump describes Joe Biden as “the face of the failure of the left and the corruption of Washington”, and claims that the Democrats’ program is the one that resulted in “national ruin.

Under the Democrats, inflation and gas prices rose; America has “has given up its energy independence”; the southern border was “erased” and the United States were “poisoned by illegal foreign criminals”; cities have becomeviolent crime cesspools »; a “total breakdown of law and order” has occurred; industry has been crippled by the “new socialist green deal”; and drug addiction increased.

Meanwhile, Biden “falls asleep at world conferences » and “brings us to the brink of nuclear war.”

Trump’s remedy for America’s decline is very simple.

Only him and “his movement” – who “is not about politics, it’s about our love for this great country“- can restore”American glory”, “the spirit of the nation”, and “America’s Golden Age.”

Trump can achieve this because he is “a politician who is not a politician.”

Trump promises to “to fight like no one has ever fought” and affirms that only he can “defeat the radical left Democrats.”

Trump promises that he “will keep America out of stupid and pointless wars” and provoke “peace through strength” – because he is “not a warmonger.”

Trump promises tounite peopleand protect the interests of “workers and the middle class” – while opposing »the establishment, the media, special interests, Marxists, woke corporations, the deep state, the armed power of the federal government, the FBI and the Department of Justice.

With Trump in charge,America’s Comeback Begins Now” and “America’s Golden Age is just ahead.”

Trump got back into the political game with this week’s powerful speech and, in my opinion, he will win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Why do I think that?

First, take a look at the Republicans who have recently called Trump “election poison” – including Mitt Romney, Chris Christie and Mike Pence. What a cabal of political losers – all of whom are seriously lacking in political judgment.

The judgment of most media is no better.

Second, Trump – whatever you think of him – is a truly charismatic politician and an extremely effective campaigner.

Max Weber, at the start of the collapse of the Weimar Republic, noted that in times of economic, political, and cultural turbulence, voters seek charismatic leaders. Weber also pointed out that charisma, by definition, cannot be transferred. This is also the real lesson to be learned from the mid-term elections.





DeSantis may be a capable politician, but he’s not a charismatic leader.

In the 2024 primaries, I believe Trump will wipe the floor with DeSantis and anyone running – just like he did with Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and others in the primaries as the election nears. of 2016.

Third, DeSantis’ policies are exactly the same as Trump’s. Why would the Republican base vote for a Trump clone when they can have the real one?

Whether Trump becomes president in 2024 is another matter.

Trump’s election defeat in 2020 suggests that winning in 2024 will not be an easy task.

Even so, it is not difficult to envision circumstances in which a Trump victory in 2024 seems possible.

Suppose, for example, that America is in the throes of a severe economic recession; that inflation and energy prices have continued to rise; that the immigration crisis has intensified; that serious crime in American cities is out of control; that the conflict in Ukraine continues; this conflict with China over Taiwan seems likely; and that Joe Biden is too fragile to run.

Under such circumstances, can any intelligent observer of American politics deny that Trump would have a good chance of being elected president?

In fact, Trump’s “America First” isolationism – which forces him to adopt a form of realpolitik foreign policy – may well be the key to his future political success.

Whatever happens in 2024, however, one thing is perfectly clear – with Trump now firmly back in the saddle thanks to this week’s speech, the endemic division that has plagued American politics for decades can only intensify in the future. over the next two years.