Festival season kicks off in Sydney at Harbourlife party

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Australian festival season kicks off with a bang as music-loving revelers dress up for Sydney’s Harbourlife festival in VERY skimpy outfits

  • Partygoers turned out to the Habourlife 2022 event in the hottest costume on Saturday
  • The waterfront party center has ‘the best-located dance floor in the country’
  • The festivities kick off each summer season on Sydney Harbor’s waterfront
  • But Covid restrictions for the past two years have brought the house music event to a halt
  • The revelers at Mrs Macquarie’s Point showcased their best and brightest fashions

By Jade Hobman for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 4:55 a.m. EST, November 19, 2022 | Updated: 4:57 a.m. EST, November 19, 2022

Rajesh Khanna

