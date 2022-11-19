Festival season kicks off in Sydney at Harbourlife party

Australian festival season kicks off with a bang as music-loving revelers dress up for Sydney’s Harbourlife festival in VERY skimpy outfits
- Partygoers turned out to the Habourlife 2022 event in the hottest costume on Saturday
- The waterfront party center has ‘the best-located dance floor in the country’
- The festivities kick off each summer season on Sydney Harbor’s waterfront
- But Covid restrictions for the past two years have brought the house music event to a halt
- The revelers at Mrs Macquarie’s Point showcased their best and brightest fashions
